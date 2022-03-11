Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 14-18, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 14, 2022: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Pastor Larry and Darlene Beckett to discuss their ministry, Highways and Hedges, and also share their journey of losing two hundred pounds. Matt and Hannah Forrester sing on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, March 15, 2022: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Angela Alexander to share what she has learned through grieving the loss of her sons. Tonight she discusses her books, Miracles In Action and Never Too Young, as well as her documentary film, Miracles In Action. Minister Laneika Musalini promotes her upcoming 13th annual women’s empowerment conference. Ministering in music tonight is Purpose Quartet.

Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Annie Broughton welcomes Dawn Byington to share her story of child loss and the lessons learned from her time of grieving. This program features music from Sherry Anne and Becky Nordquist.

Thursday, March 17, 2022: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they welcome Chris DeHollander, functional nutritionist, to share God’s wisdom as related to your health. Jaime Breakfield shares her tips and advice for a healthy life, while Sandy Burn of Palmetto Olive Oil Company discusses olive oils and balsamic vinegars.

Friday, March 18, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16's studio.

