Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 21-25, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 21, 2022: Follow one man’s journey from serving time in prison to competing in the Boston Marathon as Pastor George Moore welcomes Bill O’Shields of Pickens, South Carolina. Tune in tonight as Bill reveals how the Lord delivered him from a life of drug use, crime, and incarceration as he discusses his memoir, Behind the Wall to the Boston Marathon. Phillip Carter of White Plains, Maryland sings on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022: Annie Broughton welcomes Christian Author Allistar Banks of Simpsonville, South Carolina to discuss her books and what inspires her to write. Allistar also reveals how The Lord has led her to write across multiple genres. This program features the music of Angie Cleveland of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Wednesday, March 23, 2022: Join Pastor Keith Kelly and Author Craig Brown of Damascus, Maryland for an in-depth discussion about recovering from addiction. Craig shares his personal testimony of overcoming addiction and provides insight from his book, Stop Hiding Start Healing. Ministering in music tonight is Chris Rose of Newton, IA.

Thursday, March 24, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line, Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka are joined by Rabbi Jonathan Bernis of Jewish Voice and Rabbi Andy Meyerson of Beth Shiloh Messianic Synagogue in Asheville, North Carolina, who share about Judaic culture.

Friday, March 25, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

