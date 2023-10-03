Civilization’s Interregnum – Part 3

The Formation of the Confederated Republics of America

Satan's disciple, Joseph Stalin, never stopped trying to subvert the US and destroy its constitutional government. His modern disciples have just about reached that goal!

Note: Part #1 of this series: Farewell To Freedom, was published in The Times Examiner Aug. 7, 2023. Part #2: Mene, Mene, Tekel, Upharsin, was published Aug. 28, 2023. To read these first two parts, scroll down toward the bottom of my articles until you see both of them.

-------------------

(A continuation of a lecture by a fictional “history professor” to a class of young adults, sometime in the 32nd Century).

THE BIRTH, LIFE, AND DEATH OF THE CONFEDERATED REPUBLICS OF AMERICA, CA. 2050/55 A.D.-CA. 2150 A.D.

“In our last class session I discussed that by around the year 2050 A.D., large numbers of people from parts of the by-now disintegrating Old United States, many of the militia groups that had been battling against the increasingly tyrannical government of that now-extinct nation and the military of the Chin Empire that had occupied much of it, plus many thousands of the members of the armed military forces that had been serving under the old “We The People” Constitution of the United States, and who still adhered in varying degrees to that constitution, began congregating (mostly for safety and survival) in the Southeastern part of the GreatNorthernContinent, and as they arrived, began to declare themselves to be a “New, Free, and Independent Nation” whose name, they decided in an early founding meeting, was to be The Confederated Republics of America, named such due to all of the former “states” of the Old United States that had declared themselves a part of the new Confederation, and who now considered themselves to be free and independent “republics”.

“At the same time that representatives of all of these groups gathered in the increasingly secure area around the old city of Richmond, in the old Republic of Virginia, to begin writing a constitution for their new Confederacy, the various militias and organized groups of the military forces of the Old United States joined via a binding ‘Military Compact’ into the armed forces of the new Confederated Republics of America., which became the strongest military force east of the Great Middle River for almost a century. Powerful battlefield weapons were used without hesitation against the apparently unending invading hordes of ignorant and desperate ‘peasants’ (an old term meaning workers of land), and according to one reliable source from The Royal Russian Republic, by around 2056 A.D. the Confederated Republics of America had established permanent and secure borders that were maintained for almost the next 100 years. The illegal invading hordes, mostly of Hispanics origins, ceased trying to illegally enter the Confederated Republics, which by that time had been constitutionally formed from all of the southern “states” or “republics” of the Old United States, except for the old state of Florida, which is now The Republic of Floorda, which opted to become its own independent country and to not join with the Confederated Republics.

“From these same Russian records (not available until early in the 28th century, when the Kingdom of Russia opened up to relations with the Western world), it appears that this new Confederation of separate and independent states managed, with some difficulty, to hold onto Western, Christian civilization almost to the beginning of the “Nationality Wars”. Eventually, as we know now, the forces of subversion, the love of money and power, induced ignorance, and undoubtedly treason, overwhelmed the Confederated Republics of America sometime around or right after the year 2150 A.D. and, in effect, ultimately surrendered the humane culture of the Confederated Republics to those ever-attacking hordes known as Northers and Mextecs and the dark forces that controlled them.

THE TRAGIC END OF THE CONFEDERATED REPUBLICS

“It is now known that the last President of the Confederated Republics, a brave leader named Aldin Morgan, was highly principled and determined to protect and preserve his country and his civilization to his last breath. We also know from research done about a century ago by the University of Mamooda that eventually the forces of desperate ignorance, and undoubtedly treachery, overwhelmed the Confederated Republics of America, despite Morgan’s valiant efforts. Old Mamooden sources, as we know, verified that President Morgan, having been stripped by his Congress and his War Department from the ability to use battlefield nuclear weapons to bolster his depleted military forces, reluctantly fled, along with his family and some close friends and several hundred patriot supporters, from the collapsing Confederated Republics and entered Old Mamooda, where they were welcomed by one of the strongest Moslemist warlords, General Oltar Aktar, who claimed to have always admired President Morgan.

“Thus, the last noble defenders of Christian civilization in what had been the Old United States were absorbed, reluctantly on their part, into the non-Christian destiny of Moslemist Mamooda, and the terrible “Nationality Wars”, which as we know led to “The Dark Time”, descended as a scourge upon much of The Great Northern Continent. As we know, mostly from oral histories passed down to the present, most of the Christians who fled from the Confederated Republics into Mamooda willingly converted (at least on the surface) to the Mamooden religion. The fate of those who refused to convert is uncertain. Some oral histories claim that they were driven out of Mamooda into the Tribal Protectorate, while other oral histories claim that they were killed. For some strange reason, the fates of President Aldin Morgan and his family have never been discovered. Whether this was a result of the civilizational tumult that existed at this time, or was purposeful hiding of the truth, is still unknown to this day.

During the time period beginning with the Civil War in the Old United States (ca. 2030 A.D.) until perhaps the mid-21st century, The Republic of Aztlan was created from most of the former southwestern “states” or republics that had been a part of the Old United States. The ROA was composed mainly of Spaniks/Hispanic peoples that had flooded unchecked into that area for a century or more, and became a semi-benevolent dictatorship dominated by the Catholic Church. Sources in Old Aztlan have always claimed that a mostly peaceful revolution took place after around 100 years of this dictatorship, and Aztlan enjoyed a relatively free and representative government during the time that Old Mamooda and Old Democrata were experiencing severe tyranny.

“Also during this period prior to “The Nationality Wars”, the Nativist People began their own struggle to reclaim a large portion of the Western “states” or republics that had once comprised the Old United States, and within a decade or so were able to establish a country they called The Tribal Protectorate, which became known as The Western Republic around the mid-28th century. As we know, for over 500 years the Nativists chose to be reclusive, spurning all efforts to establish diplomatic relations with their government in Tomaxifan. For all that time they only carried out a limited trade with The United Republics of the East and other countries in a few of their border towns, strictly forbidding citizens from other countries to enter their Protectorate except in these trading towns, and strictly forbidding their own citizens to visit any other countries except The Republic of Britannic Columbia and The Republic of Alaskana. It has only been from the early years of the 28th century that the Nativists of The Western Republic re-entered the normal commercial and tourist activities of The Great Northern Continent, and permitted unrestricted movement of its citizens out of The Western Republic, and almost unrestricted movement of the citizens from other countries into the Western Republic.

“By the end of the 21st century, several of the far-western “states” or republics which comprised the Old United States, or portions of them, after severe fighting for power among a handful of competing and ruthless warlords, established The Peoples’ Republic of Caloregon. Over a period of several years, part of the western portion of Old Canada was also incorporated by force into the PRC, which became from its onset a severely repressive dictatorship, very similar to what transpired in Old Democrata. As you all know, even today that country is a repressive tyranny that Republica refuses to recognize.

“Finally, to conclude our discussion of this period during which The Old United States dissolved as one large country, during the late 21st century Old Canada broke up. Some of it was absorbed, as mentioned earlier, by The Peoples’ Republic of Caloregon, while large portions of it were forcefully annexed by Old Mamooda, for resistance offered by the original inhabitants of Old Canada was ineffective. What was left of Old Canada became the great countries of Canador and The Republic of Britannic Columbia.

------------------------------

NOTE: At this point in this multi-part tale of “Civilization’s Interregnum, we’ll begin the three part story of a prominent citizen of The Confederated Republics of America (the nation whose birth and demise was portrayed in the article, above), the famous concert pianist, Amanda Jennings, as she lives through the final years of her nation, ca. 2148 A.D.

(After Amanda’s three part story we’ll resume the on-going tale of “Civilization’s Interregnum”. All 21 stories are inter-related, as I trust you’ll discover, although some of them are “explanatory detours” to help flesh out the “history of our future”.)