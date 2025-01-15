‘Twas The Night Before The Inauguration

(ORIGINALLY TITLED: A VERY TRUMP CHRISTMAS)

Written by Tony Olson, and first published by Gem State Patriot News—December 23, 2016

(Modified slightly by W. H. LAMB for The Times Examiner)

Even though the Christmas season has passed, I know that the readers of The Times Examiner, many of whom are supporters of our new President #47, Donald Trump, will appreciate the sentiments and the wit of the author, Tony Olson, who writes regularly on gemstatepatriot.com/blog. A slightly different version was published on Jan. 16, 2017 by 100percentfedup.com. I trust that you will get as much of a “chuckle” from it as I did. It was originally written upon President Trump’s FIRST election victory, so I’ve modified it a bit to bring it up to date. (whl)

“’Twas the night before the Inauguration, and in Mar-A- Lago’s tower,

The Donald reflected wisely on his newfound power.

The conservative masses had come out in force,

And delivered a victory that would chart a new course.

The snowflakes were shell-shocked with tears in their eyes,

The media had lied to them-----what a surprise.

They had been promised a great Harris win,

But the cacklin’ Moon Bat took one on the chin.

And though from all corners celebrities flew,

They made no impression, for they hadn’t a clue.

They talked about climate, racism, and such,

And they made up good stories---but didn’t know much.

That fake news and ignorance came at a cost,

And they couldn’t understand all the reasons they lost.

They blamed it on Biden and Wray and Vlad,

But failed to acknowledge the one that was bad!

Yes, Kamala Harris, in many ways flawed,

Was her own biggest hurdle toward getting the nod.

The Campaign exposed her corruptness and greed,

And her speeches were full of stupidity, indeed!

So out in the streets there arose such a clatter,

It was Soros-paid protestors and Black Lives Matter.

With cities to pillage and windows to smash,

They knew not the issues, but needed his cash.

Eight years of Obama and Biden had given them cause,

To expect a replacement of their own Santa Claus.

But soon the protestors will feel their great pain,

When the wheels fall off of the old gravy train.

And now all the snowflakes are riddled with fear,

Upset and offended by things that they hear.

The cocoa and crayons will help for a while,

But fact-based opinions will soon cramp their style.

I originally supported, and voted, for Cruz,

In the end, I would vote for whoever they choose.

He wasn’t my first choice, but soon I would cede,

The one they call Trump is the one that we need.

I saw him on TV in front of a crowd,

He spoke about veterans, it made me feel proud.

He spoke about energy, safety, and jobs,

And taking this country back from the Washington snobs.

He was dressed in Armani, all tailored and neat,

And the Brunos he wore made the outfit complete.

For a man of his vintage, he seemed rather fit,

And he looked presidential, I’ll have to admit.

His eyes glowed like embers, his smile was the best,

And his hair was the color of my old hunting vest.

His love for this country was on full display,

And his actions spoke louder than his words could say.

He thanked all his voters, and before he was gone,

Saved thousands of jobs while Biden looked on.

The fate of this country left nothing to chance,

So, he filled out his cabinet weeks in advance.

The people he has chosen are of the same mind,

Let’s set the bar high, and not lead from behind.

He picked up his phone as he rose from his seat,

With a flick of his finger, he sent out this tweet:

‘Now Pete, now Tulsi, now Robert and Pam,

On Kristi, on Kash, you’re all truly “the man”!

Start lifting restrictions and rebuilding the wall,

Now dash away, dash away, dash away all.’

On that day the roar of his audience rose from the stands,

He kissed all their babies and shook all their hands.

He answered their questions and calmed all their fears,

They knew it would be a fantastic four years.

Then he jumped in his limo, and off to his jet,

A fellow that liberals won’t soon forget.

He sent one more tweet as the evening expired:

‘HAPPY NEW YEAR to all, and KAMALA---YOU’RE FIRED!’