Do Americans Really Want a “Civil War”? Forbid It, Almighty God! - Part 2

Last time we discussed the several dictionary definitions of “civil war,” all of which agreed that it was an armed conflict between opposing groups of people living in the SAME country. Which to my mind means that our Glorious American Revolution was a true civil war, by definition; and that our so-called “Civil War” of 1861-1865 was not a true civil war, because it was fought between opposing groups from two separate and independent countries—the U.S. Union and the Confederate States of America.

We also began to quote from a summary of an excellent speech given by Daniel Greenfield at the South Carolina Tea Party Convention in January 2018. Following is the conclusion of Mr. Greenfield’s excellent but quite troubling thoughts:

CONCLUSION OF DANIEL GREENFIELD’S TEA PARTY CONVENTION SPEECH

“But when Republicans get into the White House, suddenly the President can’t do anything. He isn’t even allowed to undo the illegal alien amnesty that his predecessor illegally invented. A Democrat in the White House has ‘discretion’ to completely decide every aspect of immigration policy. A Republican doesn’t even have the ‘discretion’ to reverse him. That’s how the game is played. That’s how our country is run. Sad but true, although the left hasn’t yet won that particular fight.

“When a Democrat is in the White House, states aren’t even allowed to enforce immigration law. But when a Republican is in the White House, states can create their own immigration laws. Under Obama, a state wasn’t allowed to go to the bathroom without asking permission. But under Trump, Governor Jerry Brown can go around saying that California is an independent republic and sign treaties with other countries. The Constitution has something to say about that.

“Whether it’s federal or state, executive, legislative or judiciary, the left moves power around to run the country. If it controls an institution, then that institution is suddenly the supreme power in the land. This is what I call a moving dictatorship. Donald Trump has caused the ‘shadow government’ to come out of hiding. Professional government is a guild, like medieval guilds. You can’t serve if you’re not a member. If you haven’t been indoctrinated into its arcane rituals. If you aren’t in the club. And Trump isn’t in the club. He brought in a bunch of people who aren’t in the club with him.

“Now we’re seeing what the pros do when amateurs try to walk in on them. They spy on them, they investigate them and they send them to jail. They use the tools of power to bring them down. That’s not a free country! It’s not a free country when FBI agents who support Hillary (OR the “Cacklin’ CommieLa”-whl) take out an “insurance policy” against Trump winning the election. It’s not a free country when Obama officials engage in massive unmasking of the opposition. It’s not a free country when the media responds to the other guy winning by trying to ban the conservative media that supported him (Trump) from using social media. It’s not a free country when all of the above collude together to overturn an election because the guy who wasn’t supposed to win DID!

“Have no doubt, we’re IN a civil war between conservative volunteer government and a leftist Democrat professional government.” And please remember Thomas Jefferson’s words of warning: “A government big enough to give you everything you want, is strong enough to take everything you have.”

Presently we Americans are in our new “season of discontent”, angry at each other, angry that Republican Trump is President again instead of Democrat Comrade “Cacklin’”Commiela, convinced that “the dastardly Russians” or Republican cheating of some sort aided the “nasty and conniving” MAGA TRUMPERS to win at the expense of the “nasty and conniving” Democrats, who were more or less “convinced” that they were going to win the Presidency on Nov. 5, 2024, until those infernal MAGA conservatives decided to band together and ignore the dire “predictions” of our dying “legacy media” that Comrade Commiela was “far ahead” of former POTUS Donald Trump (in a “pigs eye” she was). And without “Russian” help, to boot!

I find it increasingly difficult to keep the bitter recriminations straight in my mind. People say “that’s only ‘politics’”. But is it? The main stream “Fake News Media” has spent every waking hour since Donald Trump’s Electoral College AND popular vote win over the “formidable candidate Harris” and her moon bat supporters, in trying to soothe the shredded sensibilities of the loony left part of America, who are absolutely convinced that Donald Trump is “in league with the Devil”, or at least with Vladimir Putin (same thing, they say), and has been doing Putin’s “bidding” since day 1 of the first Trump Presidency back in 2017. Is your head spinning yet over all of this partisan bickering and recrimination?

Only a few generations ago, Americans would not have tolerated the orchestrated obfuscations so rampant today. Neither would they have tolerated the increasingly strident accusations that “the other side” is leading the country into a real and violent new “civil war”. The “unpleasantness” of 1861-1865, which was incorrectly called “America’s Civil War” by the victors of that conflict (were there really any “victors”?), resulted in the deaths of around 650,000 military men on both sides, and probably 50,000 or more Southern civilians, and mega-millions of dollars of property destruction (which would be hundreds of billions in today’s money). Plus the unending distrust of one section of the reconstituted United States Union against another section, a distrust that never has totally vanished.

I ask all Americans who read this: Is a violent and real civil war what we really want? What YOU really want? What we really think is looming? What is perhaps being “planned” by forces unknown and unimaginable to most Americans? Are Americans willing to sacrifice millions of their fellow Americans and MEGA-BILLIONS in property damage to this “incipient” civil war that so many fear is coming? With the lethality of modern weaponry, a full scale civil war running rampant throughout American cities and our countryside would result in casualties so vast as to be almost unimaginable. And these casualties would have been caused by THEIR FELLOW AMERICANS (unless the Marxist controlled United Nations goons get involved)! Is THAT what we “Americans” really want to bring about, in order to “reclaim” our dying Republic? Americans massacring fellow Americans, or being massacred by the “blue helmeted” beasts of the Marxist United Nations?

Any potential “civil” conflict will not be between two separate and independent countries, as was the case in what Mike Scruggs correctly calls our “Uncivil War”. It will be between fellow Americans who claim to “love America” but hate other Americans who disagree politically and culturally with them MORE than they love our country—who love the ‘siren songs’ of the “Masters of Perfidy”—the ‘progressive’ leftists who control so much of American culture and government—the “pseudo-patriots” and “faux conservatives” with their own “agendas” in mind--more than they revere and observe the wisdom of our Founders and our past!

The leftist progressive loons who publish on the internet along with the gaggle of brain damaged sycophants who pretend to express coherent thoughts therein, are virtually convinced that “the sinister and un-American right wing” of American politics (i.e. those Americans who believe in Constitutional government, who believe that our Founders, some of whom—gasp, gasp-- owned slaves, DID give us a great country) are actively plotting an armed rebellion, led by the “fraud”, President Donald Trump and his “secret master”—Elon Musk (now reportedly forming a new third party) and his D.O.G.E.”frauds”, or perhaps a clique of powerful military men, and by large numbers of “unreconstructed” Republicans and Libertarians, aided and abetted by the “un-Americans” who lead and belong to national gun rights groups, encouraged by conservative fundamentalist and evangelical Christian churches and by certain “conservative and lying” Americanist web sites, like WorldNet Daily, Breitbart News, The New American, United Patriots of America, among so many others. Do you agree with that leftist, Democrat/Marxist drivel? I hope not.

American patriots, like the people who read The Times Examiner and those sites mentioned above, are rightly concerned that our political enemies, the always potentially violent leftwing in America, aided and abetted by ITS allies—the national and local “Chambers of Commerce”, volatile Marxist/fascist mobs like AntiFa and Black Lives Matter, Democratic Socialists of America, The Klan of New Bolsheviks Party (formerly the Democrat Party), and by hordes of mindless leftwing “Pro-bots” (progressive robots), have been brainwashed from kindergarten on the LIES that “socialism” is good and “free enterprise” (i.e evil capitalism) is bad—and that America is just a racist nation that despises everyone who is not “white”. (That’s what the truly RACIST “1619 PROJECT”, being pushed by the leftist/globalist New York Times, is spreading its lies about).

Our view of our future should be based on knowledge of our past, the good and the bad, which surely is “prologue” for what might be facing Americans. Pray that a true “civil war” never comes upon us, and WORK hard so that it doesn’t! The responsibility for that is OURS! More accurately, the responsibility for that is YOURS!