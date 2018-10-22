To Be An Ant or A Grasshopper – Upon That Decision Hangs Our Fate As Free People!

I wrote a version of this article for The Times Examiner almost ten years ago, but considering the seriousness of the times we find ourselves living in, and considering the warnings of impending doom staring our historic American Constitutional Republic in its face should the despicable members of The New Bolshevik Party (formerly Democrats) regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and/or the U.S. Senate in the November 6th, 2018 elections, I thought it imperative to redo the lessons therein, and publish them to a wider audience in the digital version of The Times Examiner. The original “story” is not mine, and my previous article said “author unknown”, and still is. I’ve ‘updated” it so the guilty parties will be immediately recognizable.

THE ANT AND THE GRASSHOPPER: ORIGINAL VERSION

The ant works hard in the withering heat and rain all summer long, building his house and laying up supplies for the winter. The grasshopper thinks the ant is a fool and laughs and dances and plays the summer away. Come winter, the ant is warm and well fed. The grasshopper has no food or shelter, so he dies, hungry, out in the cold.

MORAL: To avoid calamity, be responsible for yourself!

THE ANT AND THE GRASSHOPPER: 2018 WASHINGTON, D.C. DEMOCRAT PARTY VERSION

The ant works hard in the withering heat and the rain all summer long, building his house and laying up supplies for the winter.

The grasshopper thinks the ant is a fool and laughs and dances and plays the summer away. Winter comes, and the shivering and hungry grasshopper calls a press conference, well covered by CNN, MSNBC, and the Huffington Post. He demands to know why “that ant” should be allowed to be warm and well fed while he—the grasshopper—is cold and starving. The entire “main stream media” (at least, the “Fake News” portion), provide extensive coverage and great pictures for the internet’s and TV news’ consumption, showing the hungry and shivering grasshopper along with a video (taken surreptitiously through his kitchen window) of the ant in his comfortable warm home, with a table filled with food.

Comrade Nancy Pelosi of the House, and Comrade Chuck Schumer of the Senate, along with several of the Dumbocrat Presidential “hopefuls” for the 2020 POTUS race, rail against Fox News, and all the members of the Congressional Black Caucus propose a law to forbid Fox News from covering the “outrageous” behavior of the ant, deeming that behavior to be “socially unacceptable” and susceptible to propagandizing in favor of the ant by horrible “right wing” news organizations and internet sites. Americans seem concerned by the sharp contrast. How can this be, that in a country of such wealth and abundance, a poor grasshopper is allowed to suffer, hungry and cold, with no one to give him succor?

“Kermit the Frog” appears on “The View” with the now fawned-upon grasshopper, and the audience and the hosts begin to shed tears when they all sing “It’s not easy being green” with Kermit, who strangely was kept away from the grasshopper after he was seen staring at him and “licking his lips”. The gangster fascists from “AntiFa”, along with a “swarm” from “Concerned Invertebrates of America”, stage a mass demonstration in front of the ant’s house, and tear up his fence. Network TV stations tape the entire horde singing, “We Shall Overcome, Someday”. “Rev.” Jeremiah Wright, coming out of retirement, has the entire group kneel down to pray for “justice” for the

grasshopper, declaring loudly that, “America’s ant eaters have come home to nest”. That great “spiritual leader”, Louis Farrakhan, sermonizes to his brain damaged flock that obviously the ant is “racist” because, while he is ‘black’, his determination to provide for himself and not be a burden on society is surely a characteristic of “light skinned ants” and is socially unacceptable, especially since he did not offer to share his bounty with the grasshopper, who was “psychologically traumatized” when told that he had to provide for himself.

President Trump comes to the ant’s defense with a series of tweets, claiming he is proud that the ant has demonstrated what all good ants usually do, but so few grasshoppers do—which is provide for themselves. President Trump invites the hard-pressed ant to come for a visit to the White House when the weather warms. Retired President Obama, standing next to several possible Dumbocrat POTUS candidates for 2020, harshly blames all the Republican presidents of the 20th century, especially Ronald Reagan, and condemns Christopher Columbus, and ALL of America’s Founding Fathers, for inculcating the attitude among the population that it is NOT a “social crime” for ants to ignore the stress of grasshoppers too lazy to provide for themselves.

Comrade Maxine “Impeach 45” Waters proclaims on the Communist News Network that the ant has become rich off the backs of all grasshoppers, and Comrades Pelosi and Schumer both call for an immediate tax hike on ALL ants to make them “pay their fair share”. Elizabeth Warren, taking time off from her “Cherokee Tribal duties”, and working with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, drafts the “Economic Equity & Anti-Selfishness Act”, to be retroactive to the beginning of the previous summer. Her act calls for all ants to be fined for failing to hire a predetermined number of “green bugs”. Through the massive “sympathy vote” by cowardly RINOS, the act is passed and, despite President Trump’s veto, is passed over his veto. The once prosperous ant goes broke paying his fine, and has nothing left to pay his retroactive taxes, or his attorney. Sadly, the ant’s little home is confiscated by one of Comrade President Obama’s leftover “Green Czars”; he is evicted by a Federal “Exterminator”, and his home is presented, with great fanfare on TV and lots of publicity in The New York Times and The Washington Post, to the grasshopper, who is seen smiling and rubbing his antennae on his well-wishers.

Comrades Pelosi and Schumer, and their brain damaged ilk, throw a huge extravaganza in a hotel in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the victory of “economic justice”. During these celebrations the grasshopper, with others of his clan around him, strongly urges all of his fellow grasshoppers, and any other living creatures who are in the country legally or otherwise, to vote for the Dumbocrat Party in the November, 2018 election. The “Fake News” media give his wisdom and eloquence extensive and fawning coverage.

This inspiring, but sad, story soon ends, however, as we see the grasshopper and his freeloading friends and relatives finishing up the last bits of food that the ant had stored up, while the “free government house” they are in (the ant’s old house), crumbles around them because the grasshopper and his lazy clan, as grasshoppers are known to do, refused to maintain the house that they never paid for in the first place. The dispossessed ant, cruelly treated by the government that should have protected him, disappears into the snow and cold, never to be seen again. The grasshopper is soon found dead, all alone, in an apparent accidental insecticide ingestion incident, and his “free” government house, now ramshackle and abandoned, is taken over by a gang of brown recluse spiders, who begin to terrorize the now run down, once prosperous, once peaceful, ant neighborhood.

MORAL: BE VERY CAREFUL FOR WHOM YOU VOTE IN NOVEMBER, 2018. Truly, not all Republican “ants” are trustworthy, but ALL DEMOCRAT GRASS-HOPPERS” ARE UNTRUSTWORTHY! Vote WISELY on November 6th, 2018 to avoid the fate of that once prosperous “ant”! Remember: The liberties you lose—the freedoms that will be stripped away from you by the verminous and despicable Marxist progressive Democrats if they regain control of Congress—the income that they will steal from you via higher taxes—the firearms that they will attempt to legislate away from you—the still excellent medical care they will try to degrade via “single payer Medicare for all”---will be YOURS!