Wanted For The Murder Of 60 Million Innocents: The U.S.A.

God’s Word proclaims, in Jeremiah 1:5:

“Before I formed thee in the womb, I knew thee, and before thou camest out of the womb, I sanctified thee,…” (1599 Geneva Bible)

“Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee,…” (KJV)

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew (chose) you, before you were born I set you apart:…” (NIV)

I wrote a version of this article several years ago for the old print version of The Times Examiner. It was difficult to write back then, and I fear it will be even more so today, considering the degree of misinformation, confusion, closed mindedness, and mendacity that swirls around our increasingly ravaged American culture over the MORAL ISSUE of what is euphemistically referred to as “a woman’s right to choose what she does with her own body”—i.e. the act of aborting her unborn baby, or as I and millions of other Americans call it: MURDER IN THE WOMB! Yes, that’s the subject of this article, and has been “timely” ever since this abomination was ‘conceived’ in the mind of Satan and “discovered” by one of the Evil One’s disciples on the Supreme Court back in 1973, right up to today!

The murder of the unborn, or “abortion”—for those of you who have “delicate psyches”—is a difficult subject to discuss rationally and calmly. Virtually all Americans—even those who call themselves ‘Christians’—hold different viewpoints regarding this atrocity that has ravaged our national consciousness ever since 1973, when Roe v. Wade

became “the law of the land”, and our descent into the ranks of barbarous nations began to delight the ‘disciples of darkness’ that have established themselves in our national consciousness almost since our first days as an independent constitutional republic. And in order to clarify my position, let me state loudly and clearly that since I AM PRO-LIFE, I must stand against ALL abortions under ALL circumstances, as difficult as that position might be, and as conducive to hurt feelings and misunderstandings, even within my own family and circle of friends, that my stand might engender. At the end of this article I’ll tell you WHY I am pro-life, and I’ll tell you the incredible story of a brave woman named Jennifer Christie. But first, some background regarding the “problem” of the murder of the unborn.

I assume that all of us are familiar with the Old Testament’s recounting of the fate of the two ancient towns of Sodom and Gomorrah. Because the people of those towns were so sinful, and because not even a few “righteous” men could be found in them, God, acting through his three Angels, vowed to destroy them. And so He did! Now, in 21st century America, the sins of our people are vastly more grievous in God’s sight, at least in my opinion, than those that brought His destruction upon those two ancient places. How callous and unconcerned Americans have become, secure in their seeming contempt for God’s judgments that could be visited upon our land if we continue to turn our faces away from His righteousness.

The U.S.A. of today stands indicted by the deaths of around 60 million innocent unborn children since this barbarism became “the law of the land” back in 1973. The evil of abortion on demand, and at almost any age of fetal development and for any reason, was deemed to be a “Constitutional right” of “privacy” by the Extreme Court. Justice Harry Blackmun, writing for the majority of six other justices (Roe V. Wade was a 7-2 decision), claimed to find the right of a woman to terminate the life of her unborn baby in the “eminences” of the “penumbras” of the U.S. Constitution, claiming that the woman’s “right to privacy” precludes the right of an unborn human to life. But Roe supposedly was somewhat more “restrictive” regarding a so-called mother’s rights as to when she could terminate her baby’s life. This right has morphed over the years into the extension of the right to MURDER an unborn human at just about any stage of fetal development and for just about any reason. Shame on Americans for tolerating this evil that has festered among us for the past 45 years!

Many Americans believe that if God’s righteous judgment doesn’t fall upon our country, then He’ll have to apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah. So far, our Creator has seemingly withheld His judgment from our land, despite this horrible national sin of TOLERATING the murder of 60 million innocent unborn babies. Of course, some believe that the increasingly apparent disintegration of American culture and national cohesiveness IS God’s judgment upon us. Be that as it may, perhaps we, as Christians and as patriots (hopefully both) should ask ourselves: How long will a merciful God restrain His hand of justice from our sinful nation? How long will He continue to tolerate this DELIBERATE HOLOCAUST before He unleashes His wrath against us? Only He knows the answer to those questions, and we are fools who try to conjecture over when God will act.

Those who are unfamiliar with this issue of deliberate human abortion (murder) might believe that this is a recent phenomenon, but the killing of the unborn, or the JUST born, is as old as humanity. The word “abortion” comes from the Latin, ‘abortio’, but it was a practice that was ancient when Romulus and Remus were still suckling from the she wolf. The murder of the unborn isn’t a uniquely American invention, but many of us might be shocked to learn just how common illegal abortions were all throughout our history. Americans need to realize that “abortion”—the deliberate termination of the life of an unborn human (as opposed to miscarriages or still born births) has been practiced for all of America’s history, when it was mostly illegal.

Marvin Lasky, in his book, Abortion Rites, reviewed the American history of this practice, writing: “The first known conviction for the ‘intention to abort’ was handed down in Maryland in 1652. In 1656, in Maryland, a woman was arrested tor murder after procuring an abortion…. A 1710 Virginia law made it a capital crime to conceal a pregnancy and then be found with a dead baby. Likewise, a 1719 Delaware law made anyone who counseled abortion or infanticide an

accessory to murder…. Infanticide was probably the most frequent way of killing unwanted, illegitimate children…. Abortifacients (medications that induce an abortion) were known and used in early America…”

We constantly hear the lying babble of those who value the murder of the unborn that “abortion” is the “pro-choice” decision of the mother-to-be, since it is “her body” and she can do with it as she pleases. I have argued for years here in The Times Examiner and on other web sites that an unborn human being (an embryo, a fetus, or an unborn baby) is technically NOT a part of the woman’s body, for she is only the INCUBATOR, or custodian, of the unborn child’s body until it is delivered. I have further argued that the only “choices” a woman needs to make in this situation are, first, the choice as to whether or not she will engage in sexual relations with a male, and second, the choice to keep her child after it is born or to have it adopted by a loving family. THOSE choices are the only true choices that should be considered. A woman who chooses to abort—to murder—her unborn child ALWAYS has made the WRONG choice!

Webster’s Dictionary defines abortion as: The termination of a pregnancy after, accompanied by, resulting in, or closely followed by the death of the embryo or fetus…. The key word is “termination”, which is an ending of the existence of the living organism. The next key word is “death”, which obviously implies that the embryo or fetus or unborn child was ALIVE at some point. Agree with me or not, but to my mind the deliberate abortion of an unborn child, in ANY stage of the pregnancy is, in actuality, the TERMINATION—the MURDER—of a human being!

What does society call it when a person is “terminated” involuntarily? We call it murder (or legal execution is some cases). What do we call it when someone murders large numbers of people? We call it “serial killing”, don’t we? And what does mankind call it when vast numbers (perhaps like 60 million) of human beings are killed for selfish convenience or for political agendas? Isn’t that called GENOCIDE? I believe it is. Could it be that the “genocidal murder” of 60 million unborn babies in the U.S. since 1973 is part of a subtle campaign to decimate the population of our country, particularly our black fellow citizens (who have suffered 18 million abortions since 1973)? Could the racist shadows of the founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger, ( who believed in “eugenics”—just like Hitler did—and who was virulently ‘anti-Negro’) be still lurking in our society, and is it a “co-incidence” that Planned Parenthood abortion facilities are located predominantly in black and lower income neighborhoods? Is it a “co-incidence” that one of the goals of the sinister “Agenda 21” being pushed by the Marxist United Nations, the DE-POPULATION of the world, seems to be “aided and abetted” by abortions? Hmmmm?

Liberals, progressives, and low information types love to accuse those of us who are pro-life of being heartless, of wanting to bring unwanted children into the world, of never putting our money or actions where our mouths are, of ignoring the difficulties of adoption or never considering adopting ourselves. Those are legitimate arguments that are difficult to counter, but counter them we must, by our monetary support, our words, and our deeds. Christians, especially, must lovingly accept the challenges from those who oppose us regarding the evil of abortion, and do all we can to save the lives of the unborn in any and every legal and moral way possible. Also we MUST provide for their sustenance in every way we can after they are born, if their parents refuse or are unable to do so.

Obviously, this “Jack-the-Ripper-like” scourge of needless deaths in our midst is not a new evil, for it has been a part of our history ever since we became a nation. So let me explain now just why I am pro-life under all conditions. At the beginning of this article I mentioned a brave woman named Jennifer Christie. I URGE YOU to log on to her website, Jenniferchristie.org, and let her tell you WHY, AFTER SHE SUFFERED A BRUTAL RAPE IN 2014, AND BECAME PREGNANT BECAUSE OF THAT RAPE, SHE AND HER HUSBAND REFUSED TO HAVE THE RESULTING PREGNANCY ENDED BY ABORTING THE UNBORN CHILD. In Jennifer’s own words: “Our little boy may have been conceived in violence, but he is a gift from God—a delicious gift that filled the hole in our family that we never realized was there. He made us complete. I’m so thankful to have been connected to other mothers who became pregnant by rape as well. We are survivors. Not victims. My son has healed me.” Jennifer is one of many brave women who were the victims of the worst brutality that can be perpetrated against a woman, OF ANY AGE, but who proclaimed that the new life within her was entitled to LIVE. I realize how difficult this must be to carry to completion, and how much faith and courage it must take to refuse to take “the easy way out” by aborting the unborn life. I realize that, as a man, I can never truly understand the totally difficult decision that a woman must make as she decides NOT to terminate the conception that occurred as a result of her rape. Only women are strong enough to make that MORAL decision! In Jennifer’s case, her husband did the right thing and stood firmly with his wife against aborting the pregnancy resulting from her criminal rape.

God tells us in His Word that He “knew” Jeremiah before that Prophet was even born—while he was still in the womb. God STILL knows each unborn life while it is still “in the womb”, and He values that life (even if the “parents” don’t), no matter the circumstances of its’ conception. How can we, as Christians, or even as so-called “civilized” people, believe less, and murder an unborn life so valued by our Creator? So let me be clear regarding my position regarding “abortion”: As a Christian who is irrevocably “pro-life”, my contention is that there is NO reason to abort an unborn baby—not for incest, or rape, or convenience, or poverty, or shame, or fear, or unwillingness to have a physically or mentally challenged child—no, not even to save the life of the mother, for when is it ever “right” to murder an innocent life for whatever reason? This stand isn’t universally popular nor accepted by all, even by all Christians, and even I find myself “conflicted” over my firm stand. But that is my stand, and all I can do is ask you to try to understand it, as I will always respect your decision to agree or disagree with me. Ultimately we must depend on our Heavenly Father to show us His Will for an unborn life, BUT MURDERING IT IS NOT GOD’S WILL—NOT NOW, AND NOT EVER! That is my belief, and I can have no other!