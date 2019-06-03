Things To Ponder—Lessons To Learn

From time to time in my writing for The Times Examiner, I’ve used articles sent to me by good friends in another state, people I’ve known and loved for decades and who are always on the “lookout” to provide me interesting tidbits of things that they come across that I might use. What follows is another of their offerings that they’ve gleaned and sent on to me. I hope you’ll enjoy their “lessons”.

TEACHER FAILS ENTIRE CLASS—EXPLAINS WHY SOCIALISM WON’T WORK, AND ALWAYS FAILS. (Quoting from original source/author (?), Clifford Gabriel).

“Is this man a genius? An economics professor at a local college made a statement that he had never failed a single student before, but had recently failed an entire class. That class had insisted that socialism worked and that no one would be poor and no one would be rich, a great equalizer.

“The professor then said, ‘OK, we will have an experiment in this class on this plan. All grades will be averaged and everyone will receive the same grade so no one will fail and no one will receive an “A”’ (substituting grades for dollars—something closer to home and more readily understood by all).

“After the first test, the grades were averaged and everyone got a “B”. The students who studied hard were upset and the students who studied little were happy. As the second test rolled around, the students who studied little had studied even less and the ones who studied hard (for the first test) decided they wanted a free ride too, so they studied little. The second test average was a “D”. No one was happy. When the third test rolled around, the average was an “F”.

“As the tests proceeded, the scores never increased as bickering, blame, and name-calling all resulted in hard feelings and no one would study for the benefit of anyone else. To their great surprise, ALL FAILED and the professor told them that socialism would also ultimately fail because when the reward is great, the effort to succeed is great, but when government (or their professor) takes all the reward away, no one will try or want to succeed.

“Here are possibly the 5 best sentences you’ll ever read and all are applicable to this experiment:

You cannot legislate the poor INTO prosperity by legislating the wealthy OUT of prosperity;

What one person receives without working for, another person must work for WITHOUT receiving;

The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from someone else;

You cannot multiply wealth by DIVIDING it;

When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that is THE BEGINNING OF THE END OF ANY NATION!”

Without doubt, history has completely “vetted” those statements and has found them to be 100% accurate! They need to be “carved in stone”! (We can see these truths in action in the socialist/Marxist “paradise” of Venezuela, can’t we?) Since the 2018 mid-term election, the failed fantasy of “democratic socialism” has been tossed around in the “Halls of Moronic Mendacity” (otherwise known as Congress) in The District of Criminals and Corruption. All the younger brain damaged “New Bolshevik” Congress Critters, and many of the older, also brain damaged, disgusting denizens of that “swamp”, hoping to get the “sacred” stamp of “nominee of the New Bolshevik Party”, are touting the wonders and the marvels of what they’re calling “Democratic Socialism”, promising an endless cornucopia of “free this and free that” for the American people, if they will just be gullible enough to vote these ‘purveyors of perfidy’, these “masters of mendacity”, into power. Then, they promise, the clouds will part, the golden sunshine of magical and “free” government provided “benefits” will begin to fall upon the heads of our benighted citizens, and the new “People’s Socialist Republic of Greater America” will begin its glorious reign of endless peace and prosperity for the next 1000 years (or until reality sets in, whichever comes first). Hmmm—haven’t we heard this before in places like Russia and Germany?

This “freebies for all” fantasy is nothing new. In our time we, the downtrodden and oppressed and poor and starving citizens of this “disgusting” free enterprise failure of a country called the United States can look to truly successful examples of socialist, planned economy countries full of happy and productive people who work willingly for the benefit of all, and who spend their vast amounts of free government subsidized time producing art, writing great plays and books and composing music, while discussing how best to share their abundance of food and their full and rich lives with others—you know, socialist paradises like North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti, most countries on the African Continent, and—well, there are so many of these “successful examples of socialism” that space won’t allow a listing of more of them. But they’re all wonderful and thriving lands of human freedom, peace, and brotherhood. Yeah, sure they are.

Of course, there was a very early example of “failed socialism” right in our own back yard. It was tried almost 400 years ago, in a remote enclave on the shore of the North American wilderness—a place that was called “New Plimoth” back in the year 1620. A group of faithful and dedicated Christian separatists (including three who were my wife’s ancestors), who called themselves “Pilgrims”, arrived on the desolate shores of what is now Massachusetts, and struggled to begin an agreed upon communal-style colony of Christian believers, dedicated in faith to following God’s Word to the best of their abilities, and vowing to work for “their common good”, each of them contributing their best efforts to all the others to assure the survival of their new colony and pay back their financial investors in England; each to have all things in common, each receiving an equal share of the food that was grown by all. Unfortunately, during that first terribly harsh winter of 1620/21, about half of their number died from disease and malnutrition. For the summer of 1621, the surviving men and the even fewer surviving women struggled to build their humble homes and grow enough food to allow them to make it through the next winter, struggles which were severely hampered because so many of their number were ill or had already died.

Even by the Spring of 1621, the surviving men, mostly young singles or widowers, began to resist the demands of the few surviving women, with the larger group of many parentless children, to work for them and to support them by their efforts. Though they barely managed to survive and share a harvest celebration with their Wampanoag Indian neighbors in the Fall of 1621, (a feast for which the Native People provided a goodly share of the food), things went from “bad to worse” over the next year of 1622. The concept of “Christian Socialism” (NOT taught in God’s Word), was on the verge of destroying their colony. Their original communal agreement proved to be almost disastrous. The younger surviving men didn’t want to labor for the surviving families of older men who had died. Those who worked hard received no more than those who slacked off. The few surviving wives didn’t relish washing clothes and preparing food for those outside of their own homes, for they considered it a form of slavery. Things were going “downhill” rapidly. The end of the Plimouth experiment was in sight, thanks to their communal (socialistic) economy which they had originally thought would be beneficial to all of them. But it wasn’t!

Finally, in early 1623, Governor William Bradford, their wise human “savior”, with the majority consent of all of the survivors, decreed that Plimoth Colony would be broken up into plots of land, the farm animals divided out, and then given to the Pilgrims still alive, who could cultivate their OWN land, raise their OWN animals, grow as much food as they could, and use it as they wished. Bradford’s new system of “free enterprise” was an immediate success. By the Fall of 1623 there was such an abundance of food that they celebrated their FIRST TRUE THANKSGIVING, for not only did the Pilgrims have a more than adequate supply of food, but the concept of “free enterprise” (not socialism) was locked firmly into their minds, for they had proved that each man, working to better himself and his family, could not only provide well for his immediate family, but could provide for others as well, if given the opportunity to struggle and succeed FOR HIMSELF! And the rest, as they say, is history, and Plymouth Colony thrived for the next 70 or so years until it was absorbed into the larger Massachusetts Bay Colony.

Socialism was a proven FAILURE in New Plimoth, as it has been a failure everywhere it has been tried. Their initial “communal system” almost destroyed the Plymouth Colony. Socialist forms of government have been a dismal and freedom-destroying failure in modern times also, and despite the lies emanating from Socialist apologists like comrade Sen. Bernie Sanders (who spent his honeymoon in the old Soviet Union, and praised the “glories” of Marxist “progress” there), and his disgusting and deceitful allies in the “Klan of New Bolsheviks”, socialism will always be a failure, for it is in direct contravention of the human will to strive to always better oneself first, and then share one’s bounty with others, and at a profit if possible . A true socialist economy exists ONLY in the fevered minds of progressive “moonbats” who lust after endless streams of taxpayer dollars, perpetually assuring themselves of how “great” socialism is by reading all about it in books written by equally brain damaged fellow leftist socialists!

As the intelligent and the informed among us have long since learned from history, a true “socialist” form of government always eventually deteriorates into versions of coercion, intimidation, confiscation of real property and especially of firearms, threats, brutality, fear, and deliberate aggression, as the liars and the plotters who control the socialist government (e.g. socialist Nazis, socialist Fascists, socialist Communists, socialist phony “Christians”) become desperate to prop up their failing and increasingly bankrupt structures from collapsing. The failed country known as modern day Venezuela (one of the wealthiest countries in the WORLD only 20 or so years ago) is a prime example of socialist tyrants inducing the people to accept more and more “free” programs—more free government beneficence, courtesy of the confiscations of the wealth and property of people and businesses who had long struggled to attain a degree of self-sufficiency and prosperity, accomplishments that are virtually anathema to true socialists.

As the late, and wise, Margaret Thatcher, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, once reminded us, “socialism is great until the government runs out of other people’s money.” That’s what is now happening in the once very prosperous and free country of Venezuela and, if Americans become stupid enough to believe what the conniving and lying Dumbocrat and RINO progressive enemies of our freedom promise, the SAME THING will happen to our U.S.A. We Americans have it in our power to prevent that from happening to us, IF we have the courage, the determination, the knowledge, and the FORESIGHT to do so, and IF we refuse to listen to the soothing, “syrupy” LIES of the despicable progressives in government, in the main stream media, in academia, in chamber of commerce dominated businesses, who are rapidly contaminating our body politic, and who are dedicated to the proposition that only THEY have the wisdom to determine our future, and THEY have decided that the Constitutional liberties that Americans have enjoyed for the past 232 years are not “conducive” to their visions of a future controlled by THEM! If “we, the people”, allow our freedoms to be stolen from us by the sinister plotters of progressive/socialist treachery that have increasingly dominated “our” federal and state governments since at least the dawn of the 20th century (and probably longer), then who will be at fault for our demise? Them, or us?