Have We Forgotten?

Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936). Author of Poem: “Lest We Forget.”

ho can forget the stirring words of one of Rudyard Kipling’s most famous poems, entitled “

Lest We Forget

”

?

“God of our fathers, known of old, Lord of our far-flung battle line—

Beneath whose awful (awesome) hand we hold Dominion over palm and pine—

Lord God of Hosts, be with us yet, Lest we forget—lest we forget!

The tumult and the shouting dies; The captains and the kings depart—

Still stands Thine ancient Sacrifice, An humble and a contrite heart.

Lord God of Hosts, be with us yet, Lest we forget—lest we forget!

Far-called, our navies melt away; On dune and headland sinks the fire—Lo, all our pomp of yesterday Is one with Nineveh and Tyre!

Judge of the Nations, spare us yet, Lest we forget—lest we forget!

If, drunk with sight of power, we loose Wild tongues that have not Thee in awe—

Such boasting as the Gentiles use Or lesser breeds without the Law—

Lord God of Hosts, be with us yet, Lest we forget—lest we forget!

For heathen heart that puts her trust In reeking tube and iron shard—

All valiant dust that builds on dust, And guarding, calls not Thee

To guard—

For frantic boast and foolish word, Thy mercy on thy people, Lord!”

Kipling wrote and published this in 1897 in celebration of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. It has become, over more than a century, one of his most famous and beloved poems. Supposedly a paean to Great Britain’s wealth and far-flung power, Kipling also realized that the future might consider his words to be a potent reminder of how political

power and earthly wealth and glory are but temporary illusions in the vast panoply of history and of the Creator’s Will, for ALL of the great empires and civilizations of the past are now only crumbling memories.

In Kipling’s Great Britain, it was said that “the sun never set on the British Empire”, because England had conquered countries over much of the world that, as member colonies/countries of the British Empire, and later the British Commonwealth, gave the impression that the sun always shined on England and her power. But that was well over a hundred years ago. How things have changed since Kipling beheld “the Empire”. Today’s “United Kingdom” is but a shadow of its former power and glory, for despite their mightthe Brits were unable to resist the innate longings of all their conquered people for freedom and self-rule, and the cost of maintaining her “empire” became prohibitive.

Sadly, Great Britain forgot the source of Kipling’s wisdom and warning: Deuteronomy 6:12---‘Then beware lest thouforget the Lord which brought thee forth out of the land of Egypt’. They forgot that God is the ultimate arbiter of national “power”—they forgot that a nation that turns its back on God, as Great Britain did slowly over several generations beginning with the dawn of the 20th century, is a nation that will surely begin to degenerate into religious error and into political maladies, andwill inevitably sink into the commonality of mediocrity that has forever doomed once-great nations.

With his great poem of national “introspection”, Kipling foresaw the inevitable—that a nation that considers itself “invincible” may not be such over the long run if its citizenry turns away from the God of Scripture and denies His authority over mankind. Regretfully this has happened in “Once-Great Britain”, for that nation’s Christian churches are now mostly empty, the powerful influence of God’s Word once taught therein having been dissipated into the wind over recent decadesbecause of the cowardice and compromise of pretend “Christians”, and replaced slowly and surreptitiously by a Satanic pseudo-religion based on hate, violence, and lies, subtly fed by serpent-tongued adherents who despise the liberties valued by the Western world and who have replaced the Creator with false beliefs, behind which Satan lurks!

What, then, of our America inthe year of 2020—a nation completely divided culturally, politically, spiritually, and even “emotionally”? Is there a message for Americans and our troubled nation in Kipling’s poem—in the seemingly slow and steady disappearance from our national life of those influences and those bedrock principles—a common language and a devotion to our Constitution and the beliefs—especially Christian doctrines-- of our Foundersthat once bound us together? Perhaps.

Like Once-Great Britain, America’s influence long held “dominion” over much of the world. As long as America held to its basic goal to see liberty spread around the world this was desirable, or at least acceptable. Sadly, the years since the end of WW11 have witnessed a planned slow retreat from our influence—from the “greatness” that most of the world granted the U.S. and for which the worldseemed to be grateful, at least for a time. But our military forces have been purposely decimated bydeliberate neglect and eroded by endless unconstitutional and United Nations mandated wars over the past severaldecades, which havekilled, maimed, and demoralized the men and women who fight these wars, and which have helped to disintegrate military families and have added huge amounts of Federal Reserve dollars to our national debt “monster” that is threatening to devour and destroy us. The Obama Administration, we all know, did everything possible to speed up this demoralization and deterioration of our armed forces, because Obama and his fellow Marxists despised our strong PRO-AMERICA military.The current batch of presidential “wanna-be’s”, members of the anti-American, far left Klan of New Bolsheviks (formerly called Democrats) are likewise despisers of a strong military, and should one of them become POTUS in November of 2020, Americans will see a swift deterioration of our military capabilities, as “national defense” assumes a back seat to the socialist/progressive welfare state, and our rapid descent into a North American “Venezuela”.

Without any doubt, a significant portion of our population have declared their philosophy of life to be “eat, drink, and be merry”, and tomorrow do it all over again, because the good times will never end. Too many of us have “loosed our wild tongues that have not held Thee in awe”, and wonder in increasing confusion as we watch our country and its former cultural homogeneity disintegrate in front of our eyes. Our once “far called” moral authority has “melted away”, thanks to the efforts of Comrade Obama and his “Big Brother” administration which did its best for eight miserable years to “fundamentally change America” (and not for the better). Of course, the cultural “rot” started long before Obama and his ilk slithered upon our national scene.

All of our strength and superiority of arms and our erstwhile philosophy of freedom is in danger of becoming one with the once great empires of Caesar and Charlemagne. President Trump has vowed to rebuild our degraded military as part of his “Make America Great Again” campaign vows, and he seems to at least be making significant strides toward that end, despite vociferous and treacherous opposition from the despicable herd of leftwing “progressives”—members and wealthy enablers of The Klan of New Bolsheviks (formerly the Democrat Party)who are determined to “resist” every effort that Mr. Trump makes to try to strengthen and improve our nation. But a rebuilt and strengthened military will not cure the internal rot that has been purposely perpetrated by the recently revealed “Deep State” over many decades, a sinister “shadow government” that has been injecting its poison of unconstitutional—and “extra-constitutional”—political machinationsinto our peoplevirtually from our first days as anindependent republic, and always aided and abetted by the increasingly subversive and anti-American faceless bureaucracy maintained by BOTH of our so-called political parties. Indeed, our political parties—those “factions” that George Washington warned his countrymen aboutwhen the U.S. was in its infancy—have degenerated over many decades into virtual ENEMIES of Constitutional government! If you want to see what “treason” looks like, behold the treacherous proponents of socialism and “Big Brother” who lurk in vast numbers in our bloated government agencies, in the leadership of both of our major political parties, and particularly in the Federal Judiciary, all of whomtry to obfuscate their love for ever-bigger government and ever more socialist policies, and who try to conceal their rebelliousness against limited, constitutional government in their velvet gloves of PERFIDY and MENDACITY!

The immediate futurewill be fraught with challenges and opportunities. President Trump will continue to be fiercely resisted by the scurrilous members of The Klan of New Bolsheviksand by those who falsely claim to be his friends and supporters, and particularly resisted by shifty politicians like the late, not great Senator John (LaRaza) McCainandex-Speaker Paul (Forked-Tongue) Ryan, who were RINOS, orDumbocrat “Lites”!Theenemies of liberty and constitutional governmentwill fight tooth and nail to hold onto all of their gains of recent decades. Under Comrade President Obama they greatly increased their far left hold on America and its government, because he was ONE OF THEM. They realize that President Trump, if he is able to keep his campaign promises, or even half of them, will relegate much of the socialist nonsense of the Obama progressives and those who pull their strings back into the cesspool of history where it belongs. Which is why they both fear and loathe him,and always will, for we will never see significant compromises with PresidentTrump from the “Purveyors of Perfidy” and the “Instigators ofImpeachment” in BOTH parties, but particularly in the loathsomeDumbocrat Party—“The Klan of New Bolsheviks”-- led by the far left anti-American loons Tom Perez, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy’s lap dogs—Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, and the disgusting and nauseating America-hating “squad” led by Alexandra Cortez (ALL four of her “squad” belong to The Democratic Socialists of America, a subversive group).We’ll see no end of attempts by the socialist progressive Dumbocrats in the House of Representatives to harass President Trump’s administration in every possible way, to be ceaseless in their partisan demands for the harassment of Mr. Trump in order to hamstring his efforts to restore constitutional freedom to our country, freedom which they love to give “lip service” to, but which they not-so-secretly loathe.

It’s apparent that since the enemies of constitutional republicanism--the treacherous leadership and quasi-duped members of The Klan of New Bolsheviks (formerly the Democrat Party)-- have captured control of the U.S. House of Representatives through 2020, Constitutional Conservatives must be prepared for ceaseless unfounded and scurrilous attacks against President Trump—for endless calls for “investigations” into his business, personal, and presidential actions—for unendingattempts by the truly brain damaged and despicable left in Congress to “Impeach 45” (which they have already done and will undoubtedlycontinue to do) —for renewed and determined pressures to legislate America into the deadly morass of a socialist economy, thus destroying our presently thriving free enterprise economy and ENDING the greatest amount of freedom and prosperity ever known among men, for THAT is what the adoption of “socialism” into the U.S. would do!

We must also be prepared to RESIST that “siren song” of an “Article VConstitutional Convention”—a ‘CON-CON’ that 28 of our states’ legislatures have already approved, a “convention” that could easily be manipulated by the sinister forces of collectivism into a “RUNAWAY CONVENTION”, thus totally trashing our existing Federal constitution and replacing it with a “constitution” more acceptable to the shadowy proponents of a huge and tyrannical central government. Despite what some of its possibly well-meaning proponents claim (even some who call themselves “conservatives”), a CON-CON could not be narrowly focused only on “improving” one or more national “problems”, but could, and probably would, become the means to try to completely rewrite our Federal Constitution and replace it with a collectivist, Soviet-style mandate for a freedom-destroying, all-powerful government. The ultra-wealthy and freedom-hating “spiders” of collectivist repression, lurking in their “webs” of deceit and constantly injecting their hatred of our venerable U.S. Constitution into our people, will expend vast amounts of their wealth to assure that any CON-CON results in the END of our present Constitution! For any Americans, particularly conservatives and patriots who should know better, to delude themselves over the “good intentions” of wealthy and powerful proponents of “merely revising and strengthening” our present Constitution via a CON-CON, is to deliberately delude both themselves and all the rest of their countrymen!

Recall, if you will, that when the delegates for a “constitutional convention” met in Philadelphia in 1787, they ALL were led to believe that they would only be working on “improving” and “modifying for the better” the existing “Articles of Confederation”, the constitution that governed the newly created United States from 1781 until 1787. As we all should know, THAT convention—the LAST AND ONLY Constitutional Convention ever held in the U.S., decided to entirely throw out the old “Articles of Confederation”, which was admittedly unsatisfactory, and write and approve an entirely NEW constitution, which was NOT ratified by all of the delegates, which is what the 1787 Philadelphia convention did (it was “deemed ratified” by a vote of the delegates in attendance at the time). The same thing could happen today, and delegates who despise any or all of our freedoms—such as free speech, freedom of worship, the right to keep and bear arms, the brilliant Electoral College, etc. could ELIMINATE those freedoms if they could convince enough of their fellow delegates to trash our Bill of Rights or certain clauses of our Constitution! (The proponents of “A Convention of States” have been very active here in the Legislature of South Carolina this very month!)

All Christians need to continue to earnestly pray forPresident Trump, and especially for his PHYSICAL SAFETY, because the vile denizens of the left are never beyond an attempt at violence directed against our President. (As you know, Project Veritashas recorded the threats by several members of Communist/Socialist Bernie Sanders’ campaign of communist violence and physical harm directed at conservatives and those who oppose Sanders’ far left anti-American garbage, whether he gets elected POTUS or not). They’ve done it in the past, you might recall. Pray that President Trump will continue to merit the support of millions upon millions of true American patriots who need to be on our knees often, imploring our Triune God to FORGIVE America and Americans—especially Christians and their leaders-- for our sloth, our shortcomings, our political apathy, and our disgusting lack of concern for the future, and especially that His Will for our land will be clearly revealed to us.

God of our fathers, Creator of all—

Lord of the Pilgrims, who answered Thy call;

Lord God of Hosts, who judges our fall—

Help us, we pray, help us carry our “ball”;

Lord God of our Founders, be with us yet,

Never to forget Thee—And never toquit!