Peaceful Protests, Not Destructive Rioting and Killing!

WHAT DOES PEACEFULLY ASSEMBLING MEAN?

Apparently there are those among our U.S. population who have misconceptions about what our venerable and ceaselessly attacked U.S. Constitution says about the proper method of “protesting”, or “peacefully assembling” in order to deliver a focused message from a large number of citizens to our elected government representatives. Considering the degree of IGNORANCE exhibited by most of the American people today regarding what our increasingly ignored 1787 Constitution mandates, plus what our 1791 “Bill of Rights” specifies strongly in Amendment No. 1, it is not surprising that the enemies of our liberties have such an easy time convincing large segments of the populace that “violent protesting”, “looting” and “attacking and/or murdering” those with whom one disagrees politically are as “American as apple pie”. If that’s what you believe, YOU ARE WRONG—VERY, VERY WRONG!

Before we proceed further, let’s quote the pertinent language from the 1st Amendment to our 1787 Constitution, adopted by our original 13 states on Dec. 15, 1791:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the RIGHT OF THE PEOPLE PEACEFULLY TO ASSEMBLE, AND TO PETITION THE GOVERNMENT FOR A REDRESS OF GRIEVANCES”. (Emphasis mine—WHL).

PROTESTS BY THE SONS OF LIBERTY PRIOR TO THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION CAUSED RELATIVELY MINOR PROPERTY DAMAGE!

That Amendment seems pretty simple and straightforward, doesn’t it? But no—there are a sizeable number among us who claim that “petitioning” our government doesn’t have to be “peaceful”—that it can be rowdy, noisy, vulgar, profane, even threatening. A case could probably be made (and undoubtedly has been made in the past) that these things are acceptable ingredients of a “peaceful redress of grievances”. Many of these same people, however, go beyond the rowdiness and profanity, for they espouse and practice DELIBERATE VIOLENCE, DELIBERATE PROPERTY DESTRUCTION, AND DELIBERATE INJURY OR KILLING OF THE INNOCENT who get in their way. Many of these misguided enemies of freedom have equated the Sons of Liberty’s protests staged during the pre-revolution years and later during the battles of our glorious American Revolution with similar violence in today’s riotous and destructive “peaceful protests”. This, however, is the same as comparing an apple to an orange, claiming that they are the same thing, since they are both “fruit”. There are leftists and hordes of anti-American, anti-Constitution barbarians among us who equate the looting and property destruction presently occurring to what happened right before, and during, our American Revolution, which is patently absurd. Some chests of tea were destroyed during the “Tea Party” in 1773 Boston, but the city was NOT burned. Even the British ships anchored in Boston Harbor were not damaged. (However, protesting Rhode Island patriots DID burn HMS Gaspee, a British warship, in June of 1772 to protest the “tea tax”). Later, our Revolutionary leaders advocated and supported armed rebellion against the British Colonial government, but with only a few exceptions, the Americans fighting for liberty never advocated, and seldom practiced, the random looting of private businesses as part of their struggle for freedom.

The violence experienced by our Colonial population from 1775 to 1781 was in the cause of American liberty, precipitated as acts of war between the British Empire and the American forces and, in many instances, involving the civilian population. Struggling for one’s political freedom, during which violence and death may be unavoidable, is NOT the same as protesting the horrible and totally unnecessary death of a black citizen at the hands of a seemingly out-of-control police officer. (It IS interesting, isn’t it, that that method of restricting a person’s breathing was AN OFFICIAL PART of the police manual and training in Minneapolis!) Unfortunately, there are those among those “peacefully protesting” mobs who DO equate their protests and violence to the struggle for political freedom and a new self-governing country that our ancestors fought to attain. In that perception, they are WRONG.

IT’S OBVIOUS THAT THE MAIN STREAM MEDIA SIDES WITH THE VIOLENT MOB RATHER THAN WITH LEGITIMATE PROTESTERS, AND ARE BIASED AGAINST OUR POLICE!

Many members of our sorry mainstream media (MSM) are bending over backwards to defend these “peaceful” rioters and looters, equating them with the noisy but more-or-less peaceful protestors. What began as a perhaps legitimate protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has swiftly DEVOLVED into a nationwide violent and lawless mob which has been supported by the usual leftist gaggle of news readers and non-thinkers who posture as “unbiased news people”. Just recently, for example, Chris Cuomo, one of the far leftist squad who inhabit the “Communist News Network (CNN) in Atlanta, gave the appearance of casually defending the violence and destruction, and especially the many physical attacks on our outnumbered police officers throughout the U.S. On air he pontificated: “Now too many see the protests as the problem. No, the problem is what forced your fellow citizens to take to the streets: persistent, poisonous inequities and injustice. And please show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful. Because I can show you that outraged citizens are what made the country what she is and led to any major milestone. To be honest, this is not a tranquil time.” Truly this is not a “tranquil” time, thanks to the efforts of leftist trash like Chris Cuomo and his fellow despisers of American exceptionalism and the Constitutional rule of law, and to those who hide in the shadows and control what is broadcast as truth to Americans. Cuomo even had the gall to later claim that it is America’s police forces who have to be “peaceful”, not the demonstrators and protesters. He said, “Police are the ones required to be peaceful, to de-escalate, to remain calm.” Even, apparently, when they are being attacked with bottles, rocks, bricks, boards, extreme violence, and even shot.

ANTIFA AND BLACK LIVES MATTER ARE COMMUNIST/ANARCHIST GROUPS FINANCED BY POWERFUL AND WEALTHY PEOPLE WHO DESPISE OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC!

Chris Cuomo’s usual left wing babbling leads one to ponder just exactly what he was taught when he went to law school, earning his law degree in 1995. Apparently he didn’t learn that the 1st Amendment does NOT protect looting, arson, and physical assault of others. It gives the American people the right to PEACEFULLY ASSEMBLE and petition the government for a redress of any grievances they have. But the emphasis is on assembling peacefully (which admittedly can be open to some various interpretations). There is NO right given for anyone to throw bricks or rocks or urine filled bottles or Molotov cocktails at our police, smash the windows of businesses and steal the contents therein, and/or set fire to the property of others, as a way to “petition” the government for policy changes. That is NOT assembling “peacefully”, and no amount of liberal/left wing obfuscations and deflecting of the truth can make it so. THAT is PURPOSEFUL INSURRECTION, LOOTING, AND RAW LAWLESSNESS. IT IS DELIBERATE ATTACKS AGAINST THE RULE OF LAW that permits people to live together as decent and respectful citizens rather than as members of “tribes” warring against each other, a worrisome phenomenon becoming increasingly apparent in the U.S. with each passing year. The specter of deliberately induced “tribal warfare” and the “Balkanization” of the U.S. is becoming increasingly apparent with each passing year. We all must know that these destroyers of cultural

harmony are being deliberately induced within the U.S. by the collectivist assassins of civilization who desire to remake America’s once homogeneous existence into a Marxist-style tyranny of their choosing.

ANTIFA AND BLACK LIVES MATTER ARE ENEMIES OF OUR FREEDOM—DESPISERS OF OUR LOCAL POLICE FORCES WHO STAND IN THE WAY OF THEIR ANARCHY AND EVENTUAL TYRANNY. DON’T BE FOOLED BY THEIR NAMES!

There are those among these “peacefully protesting” mobs who make no pretense at being peaceful. Many of them are PAID arsonists, criminals, violence organizers, and those who delight in rioting who call themselves “Anti-Fascists”, or ANTIFA, recently identified by the U.S. Government as being a “domestic terrorist organization”. Being real “fascists” in the tradition of Mussolini’s “black shirts” in Italy during the 1920’s, they are the TRUE ENEMIES of our liberties—they are the REAL DANGERS to the peaceful preservation of our Republic, for they delight in violence and mayhem for its’ own sake as they proclaim their dangerous goals of communism or anarchy (and anarchy ALWAYS leads to repressive forms of oligarchy, such as repressive communism, repressive socialism, repressive fascism, etc.).

Just as the Italian “black shirted” fascists of 1920’s Italy were controlled by ex-communist Benito Mussolini and his growing Fascist Party (a version of repressive socialism), so are today’s “AntiFa” controlled by sinister and verminous behind-the-scenes agitators, including people of great wealth who despise our Constitutional Republic and who use the violence and mayhem to further erode and destroy our American culture of openness and freedom—people like the radical globalist billionaire (and former Nazi) George Soros and his front organizations (i.e. his “Open Society” group), all dedicated to the destruction of the form of government bequeathed to us by our Founding Generation. (The current rioting seems to be directly from Soros’ playbook, for it has been well documented that he gave $33 million to encourage the riots and huge media attention that followed the death of the young hoodlum, Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri several years ago.)

We all must learn that there are those with “agendas” of totally transforming the government of the U.S. from the Constitutional Republic of our Founders to some form of repressive government where they are in control. One group with such an “agenda” is the “Black Lives Matter Movement”, founded by Marxists/communists from the leading communist organization in the U.S.—Freedom Road Socialist Organization. This growing Black Lives Matter movement that is openly represented in these current riots is a radical, communist/collectivist collection of black racists controlled by their mostly white, behind the scenes financers, (and has welcomed AntiFa’s paramilitary trained guerillas into its ranks). BLM now proclaims that the only way that they can co-exist with white Americans is to exercise their domination over the majority race, and shame non-black citizens into admitting that simply being “white”, or Caucasian, is “racist” in and of itself, and convincing the brain damaged and cowardly among all races generally, and “white folks” specifically, that the only way for racial “harmony” is for non-black citizens to admit that they were born “racist”, have lived their lives as “racists”, and that voluntary subservience to the minority black race is the only way for non-black people to “absolve” themselves of their in-born “racism”—the only way for racial “harmony” to exist in the “totally racist” U.S.

ALL LIVES MATTER. THOSE WHO DON’T BELIEVE THIS ARE DUPES WHO FOLLOW THOSE WHO SEEK TO DESTROY THE U.S. AND CONVERT IT INTO A COLLECTIVIST HELLHOLE!

Such is the present day “false religion” of those who subscribe to the Black Lives Matter, communist/collectivist dominated movement. Know this: Not all who subscribe to that left wing nonsense are black, by a long shot. All reasonable and intelligent patriots know that ALL LIVES MATTER, and always have. Racism IS wrong, and has no place in the hearts of real Christians and true patriots. If you don’t believe that, you should. If you’re afraid to proclaim that, get over your fear! If you’re terrified of confronting evil, whether it’s on a printed page, in cyber space, or standing in front of you with deliberate malevolence oozing from all of its pores, resist it to the best of your abilities—peacefully if possible, and with other means if you must. Never succumb to the temptation to surrender to the threats of the evil one and those who follow after such.

So, excuse me, you who genuflect to all the nonsense, violence, and hatred that is seething all around us. If you expect me to “bend my knee” to your anti-American and communist inspired recipe for cultural disaster, as apparently hundreds, or thousands, of cowardly white citizens in some states have done, you’ll wait until Hell freezes over, for I’ll never “bend my knees” to any man, and will do so only to my Savior, Jesus the Messiah. And ANY American who kneels in “subservience” or grovels on his belly in some kind of phony “contrition” to any other man or group of men is not worthy to be considered as an American. Period!