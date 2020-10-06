Mars Is Not The “Red” Planet – Earth Is!

Yes, I know. Mars is called the “Red Planet”. Over the past few decades we’ve seen some phenomenal pictures from the various NASA “Vikings”, “Mariners”, “Pathfinders”, and “Rovers”, those intrepid little explorers who send back great panoramas and detailed photos of Mars over 200 million miles or more back to Earth. As Mr. Spock from Star Trek might observe: “Fascinating”! But when I observe the “color” of Planet Earth, I’m referring to the “color” of its prevailing political structures, which are heavily skewed to the collectivist/socialist hue---RED (the despicable socialist commies are not known as “blues”, are they?) But, you say—everyone knows that “communism” is dead over most of the world, with the exceptions of China, Russia, North Korea, Cuba, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Mongolia, Ethiopia and---well, it might still be “twitching” here and there, but it is dead or dying over most of the world. Right? Well, I hate to disillusion you, but in reality there has never been a real “communist” country anywhere in the history of the world!

Just what is “communism”? According to that Satanic lunatic, Karl Marx, communism will come about when all of the governments of the world have “withered away”, leaving only the proletariat (that’s us) to enjoy an idyllic existence where a person’s needs will be happily and willingly fulfilled by everyone else, and only joy and laughter, and peace ever after, will be the lot of mankind. God will not be needed, for He never existed in the first place in the fevered belief system of Marxism. Man will reign supreme. Unfortunately, because of that evil, selfish, capitalistic and un-socialist propensity of the proletariat (that’s us) to look out for number one (that’s also us), it hasn’t yet worked out as Marx and Engels prophesied. No, not quite.

But, you say—for most of the past 103 years, since the Bolshevik’s takeover of Russia in 1917, we have been opposing “communism”,

haven’t we? Well, not really. We in the U.S. and in Europe have been

pretending to oppose communism—which by definition has never yet existed—when in reality the western world generally, and the U.S. specifically, have been becoming what the “communists” are now and ALWAYS have been---SOCIALISTS living under various repressive collectivist and tyrannical regimes of total government control (viz. “The Union of Soviet SOCIALIST Republics”, “National SOCIALIST German Workers Party” (i.e. Nazis—a version of socialists), etc.

Do you think that Marx and Engels really believed that the government of any nation state would “whither away”? You would have a better chance of finding a quarter left under your pillow by a real tooth fairy than ever living in a world where all governments would disappear. Marx knew this. So did the Illuminati/Jacobin conspirators who supported Marx financially as he wrote “The Communist Manifesto” at their direction. So have the worshippers of all repressive socialist governments by whatever name they call themselves: Nazis, Fascists, Bolsheviks, Peronistas, Fidelistas, “New Deal and Great Society Democrats”, or “Compassionate Conservative Republicans”. They are ALL one and the same in their dedication to total government control over our lives. Only the degree of intimidation and raw force may vary, but the expected outcome is the same---the government becomes the “intimidator” and we, the people who are supposed to be the government, are the “intimidatees”. It makes no difference if “Pharaoh” lives in ancient Thebes, Babylon, Cairo, Rome, or in present day London, Berlin, Moscow, or Washington, D.C. The message is always made perfectly clear eventually: Obey the government or suffer the consequences.

Some of our gullible and uninformed citizens who trust those who have some degree of power over their lives assure us that “communism” could never happen here in the good old U.S.A., land of the free and home of the brave. But recall that “communism” is the utopian, unachievable goal. Repressive socialism of one form or another---total “1984-style” dystopian government---always has been and STILL IS the real goal that our modern-day “Pharaohs” really seek. You are correct if you assume that “communism” could never happen in America, for the real goal of the jackals we call communists is TOTAL GOVERNMENT CONTROL, achieved gradually and voluntarily if possible, but with force and repression if necessary. Our modern “communists” would be horrified at the thought that their totalitarian government would soon “wither away”.

Always remember that ANY socialist government is only a few ‘jack-booted’ steps away from the brutality that was (and is) so efficiently practiced by the socialist tyrannies of Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia, The German Democratic Republic (i.e. ‘East Germany’), Fascist Italy, and most of “Eastern Europe” while it was under Soviet domination. Many years ago, a conservative writer—Vox Day, reminded us that “Socialist countries are particularly prone to slaughter, as 58% of…socialist regimes have committed ‘democide’—killing their own people,---and these socialist mortacracies are responsible for 80% of the 169 million victims of government murder in the 20th century.” Can socialism kill you? You’d better believe it!

Just what did Marx and Engels propose in their “Communist Manifesto” to bring about their heaven on earth? I don’t have space to list all ten of these Satanic ‘revelations’, so I suggest that you call up on the internet “The Ten Planks of the Communist Manifesto”. I think that you’ll be forced to conclude, as I was, that we in the good old U.S.A. are, for the most part, already-----COMMUNISTS, as proposed and defined by Marx (well, not really, since there never has been a government that could call itself ‘communist’, because under true “communism” there would be no governments. (In actuality, we in the U.S. are currently living in a “semi-socialist oligarchy”, while still pretending to be a ‘Constitutional Republic’).

If we define ‘socialism’ as TOTAL GOVERNMENT CONTROL over the lives of the people, then just what do we have here in the U.S.? Do we have anti-free enterprise, pro-socialiist beliefs on the part of half of our people and much of “our” government? YES! Heavy graduated taxation and regulation through the IRS? YES! (Although the previous degree of confiscation of our incomes under President Trump has been considerably reduced—while Comrade Sleazy Joe Biden has vowed to reinstate much higher income tax rates if our people are stupid enough to elect him as their new POTUS). Judicial disrespect for our Constitution and for our Christian heritage? YES! Government ownership of increasing acreage of land and the stealing of private property via the abuse of eminent domain? YES! Government at all levels trashing our American values and fostering unconstitutional ‘give-away’ programs from the cradle to the grave? YES! Sinister collectivists and despicable pandering politicians trying to disarm us and change the meaning of our precious 2nd Amendment from an individual right to a ‘collective’ right? YES! Government control over our “public” schools? YES! Limitations on our right of free speech? YES! Subservience to ‘The Federal Reserve Banking System’, the PRIVATELY OWNED central banking system foisted on America in the early 20th century, which has caused depression, multiple recessions, and destroyed the value of our currency? YES---we have all these symptoms of total government power! The Satanic disciples of Marx and Engels have done their evil work well.

One of the Communist Manifesto’s planks (#1) calls for “the abolition of property in land and application of all rents of land to public purposes”. Try not paying your property tax one year, and see if the government doesn’t come and confiscate your property. Under all so-called ‘communist’ countries, the people are not allowed to own any real property. And let’s face it---we NEVER really own our property even here in the U.S. if a government entity can confiscate it for failure to pay property taxes or by seizing it via the Constitutionally permitted (and frequently abused) exercise of “eminent domain”, a power often exercised by unscrupulous politicians demanding some sort of “quid pro quo” or even the payment of financial bribes. Plank #2 of the Manifesto calls for “a heavy progressive or graduated income tax”. The international socialist banking cabal foisted this nail in the coffin of freedom upon us in 1913. Plank #5 calls for “centralization of credit in the hands of the State, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly”. As I said, the Federal Reserve System was created in 1913. I assume you know that it is NOT Federally owned and NOTHING is in reserve. It is a privately owned corporation controlled by national and international socialist bankers with the power to increase or decrease our money supply as they see fit. (The Chairman of the Fed is always “one of them”). The “Fed” creates money out of thin air, lends it to the willing accomplice socialists of our Treasury Department, and then collects lots of interest from the American taxpayers. As Baron De Rothschild, one of the brainchildren of the Federal Reserve System said long ago: “Permit me to control the currency of a nation and I care not who makes its laws”.

Well, my fellow “communists”, have I upset your complacency enough for you to begin investigating for yourselves? Through many different laws and “government regulations” over the past 100 or more years, we Americans have already adopted almost all ten of the Communist Manifesto’s planks. Research it yourselves if you doubt me. We no longer live in a truly free country as envisioned by our Founders. Oh yes, we still maintain the “outer forms” of our Constitutional Republic, while inside this nation the rot induced by the lies of the collectivists is becoming much more apparent, and much more difficult for our masters to conceal. But even with the hard work of The John Birch Society over the past six decades and the equally strong efforts of other patriotic groups over many years, there are not enough rank and file Americans, and even fewer in positions of power or influence, to really challenge these Marxist institutions and paradigms, and even fewer politicians and church leaders who call for their repeal or even gradual phase out. We Americans might still have more freedoms that other people who suffered under total government, or who are still suffering thereunder, but we as a people seem to have accepted the major socialist attacks on constitutional freedom and private property as normal parts of our “American” way of life.

Our U.SA. has slowly turned away from the principles of God-given individual rights, limited constitutional government, free markets, , free enterprise, and private property. We all seem to have increasingly embraced the FAILED ideas of socialism that have been foisted upon our nation ever since the mid-19th century. We all should be ashamed of ourselves for having allowed this to happen to our nation, and to us as its citizens. As Johann Von Goethe so wisely observed long ago: “None are more hopelessly enslaved as those who falsely believe they are free!” That’s Americans, in a nutshell!

Repressive socialism usually sneaks up on a nation and its citizens incrementally. History has thoroughly proved that fact. It is happening to America today. Just consider the “manifesto” of the 2020 Democrat Party (The Klan of New Bolsheviks) as pushed by Communist Senator Bernie Sanders and his brain damaged sycophants, and APPROVED by Comrade Sleazy Joe Biden, to see a roadmap directly into total government and political repression! Although I’ve never been an admirer of the late Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas, he said something that we all should reflect upon: “As nightfall does not come at once, neither does oppression. In both instances, there’s a twilight where everything remains seemingly unchanged, and it is in such twilight that we must be aware of change in the air, however slight, lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.”

Whether we are living in the twilight of the last vestiges of freedom our Forefathers gave us, and are facing incipient chaos and the eventual breakup of our nation, or in the dawn of a renewed American spirit, are questions each of us must answer from the deepest recesses of our own conscience. The Roman writer Ennius wisely reminded us: “On ancient ways and heroes stands the Roman state.” Likewise for our greatly loved, but troubled, country that surely seems to be forgetting those ‘ancient ways and heroes’ ON PURPOSE. This I do know: We will either march in the army of free men and women, with the spirit of our patriot ancestors to guide us, or we will goose-step down the path toward the oblivion of our liberties and a thousand years of “sig heils”. The choice of what future we select, my fellow Americans, is ours. I pray that we all make the right choice, especially on Nov. 3, 2020, and do NOT vote for any candidates of The Klan of New Bolsheviks!