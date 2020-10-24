An Ant or A Grasshopper?

Choose Wisely on Nov. 3, Because Your Life May Depend on It!

I wrote a version of this article for The Times Examiner just before the November, 2016 presidential election. I warned my readers then of the serious threats to the loss of our constitutional freedoms if the treacherous and anti-American Democrat ticket, led by Comrade Hillary Clinton, was victorious. Thankfully, despite the best illegal efforts of that Klan of New Bolsheviks to threaten and lie their way into the White House, the American people elected Donald Trump, and at least the worst potential for the trashing of our republic was averted for a time. Now the still somewhat free but increasingly frustrated and fearful citizens of the U.S. are faced with a looming cultural catastrophe so serious and so potentially devastating to our freedom that it must be considered as nothing short of the potential termination of our battered republic as it has existed under the U.S. Constitution since 1787 should the Klan of New Bolsheviks (formerly called Democrats) take control of the White House and both houses of Congress. Yes, it IS that serious!

Let me again recount the tale of the ant and the grasshopper, because it accurately reflects what we are facing. I’ve never discovered who wrote the original “revised” version, but whoever it was knew whereof he spoke. I’ve changed it somewhat to make it more current.

THE ANT AND THE GRASSHOPPER: ORIGINAL VERSION

FROM AESOP’S FABLES:

The ant works hard in the withering heat and rain all summer long, building his house and laying up supplies for the winter. The grasshopper thinks the ant is a fool and laughs and dances and plays the summer away. Come winter, the ant is warm and well fed. The grasshopper has no food or shelter, so he dies, hungry, out in the cold.

MORAL: To avoid calamity, prepare, and be responsible for yourself!

THE ANT AND THE GRASSHOPPER: REVISED 2020 WASHINGTON, D.C. DEMOCRAT PARTY VERSION:

The ant works hard in the withering heat and the rain all summer long, building his house and laying up supplies for the winter, maintaining his D.C. property and volunteering in the “Neighborhood Anteater Watch” program run by his fellow ants. The grasshopper thinks the ant is a fool and laughs and dances and plays the summer away, freeloading on the abundant “charity” programs administered by his friends in “Green Lives Matter”, and supported by federal tax money and the financial donations of gullible and liberal Christians. But winter soon comes, and the shivering and hungry grasshopper calls a press conference, well covered by the slugs who work at CNN, MSNBC, the Huffington Post, The New York Times, and the Washington Post. The grasshopper, standing before a crowd, demands to know why “that ant” should be allowed to be warm and well fed while he—the grasshopper—is cold and starving. The entire “main stream media” (at least, the “Fake News” portion—the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party), provides extensive coverage over several days, and takes great pictures for the internet’s and TV news’ consumption, showing the hungry and shivering grasshopper along with a video (taken surreptitiously through his kitchen window) of the ant in his comfortable warm home, with a table filled with food.

Comrade Nancy Pelosi of the House, and Comrade Chuck Schumer of the Senate, along with the Marxist Dumbocrat Presidential nominee, Sleazy Joe Biden (reading from a teleprompter), rail against Fox News, and all the scurvy Marxists of the Congressional Black Caucus, led by that antique leftist from South Carolina, James Clyburn, propose a law to forbid Fox News from covering the “outrageous” behavior of the ant, deeming that behavior to be “socially unacceptable” to members of “Green Lives Matter” and susceptible to propagandizing in favor of the ant by those horrible “anti-grasshopper” right wing news organizations and internet sites. Some brain damaged Dumbocrats seem concerned by the sharp contrast in living standards between the ant and the grasshopper, and claim to not understand what has caused such drastic differences in prosperity between the two. Senator Kamala Harris, posturing to be elected as “Co-POTUS”, convenes a hearing in the Senate, demanding to know how can it be that in a country of such wealth and abundance a poor grasshopper is allowed to suffer, hungry and cold, with no one to give him succor? The grasshopper does his best to look bedraggled and emaciated, his antennae drooping and his knees knocking together.

Right on cue, the next day “Kermit the Frog” appears on “The View” with the now fawned-upon and “fixed up” grasshopper, and the audience and the hosts begin to shed tears when they all sing “It’s not easy being green” with Kermit, who strangely was kept away from the grasshopper after he was seen staring at him and “licking his lips”. The following day, in a “spontaneous” appearance, the violent gangster fascists from “AntiFa”, along with a “swarm” from “Concerned Invertebrates of America”, stage a mass demonstration in front of the ant’s residence, tear up his fence, and threaten to burn down his house. Network TV stations and cameras from “Bug News Network” (BNN) tape the entire horde singing, “We Shall Overcome, Someday”. The “swarm” becomes quite disorderly, encouraged into violence by the anarchist/communist bullies of AntiFa (who, of course, are financed by the sinister and treasonous one-time Nazi, George Soros), but the D.C. police are nowhere in evidence, being ordered to “stand down” by “New Bolshevik” Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“Rev.” Jeremiah Wright, at the pleading of one of his most famous ex-parishioners, former President Comrade Barak Obama, decides to come out of retirement to battle for “Green Lives Matter”, and has the entire group kneel down to pray for “justice” for the grasshopper, declaring loudly that, “America’s anteaters have come home to nest”. That great “spiritual leader”, Louis Farrakhan, sermonizes to his brain damaged flock that obviously the ant is “racist” because, while he is ‘black’, his determination to provide for himself and not be a burden on society is surely a characteristic of “light skinned ants” who are probably also Jewish, and is socially unacceptable, especially since the ant did not offer to share his bounty with the grasshopper, who was “psychologically traumatized” when told that he had to provide for himself. When a group of Christian ants come on the scene proclaiming that ‘those who do not work shall not eat’, they are beaten and chased out of their own neighborhood by the anarchists from “Concerned Invertebrates of America”.

President Donald Trump, having been alerted to the plight of the ant, comes to the ant’s defense with a series of tweets, claiming he is proud that the ant has demonstrated what all good ants usually do, but so few grasshoppers do—which is provide for themselves. President Trump invites the hard-pressed ant to come for a visit to the White House when the weather warms. Retired President Obama, standing next to his “great friend” and former V.P., Comrade Sleazy Joe Biden (who is uncertain where he is), in front of the ant’s home harshly criticizes all the Republican presidents of the 20th century, especially Ronald Reagan, and condemns Christopher Columbus and ALL of America’s Founding Fathers for always inculcating the wicked attitude among the population that it is NOT a “social crime” for ants to ignore the plight of grasshoppers too lazy to provide for themselves. Comrade Biden shouts out—“Come on, man, you know that all ants are the same, and that katydids are all different and special”. A group of ants, wearing “Trump 2020” caps, begin to berate Sleazy Joe, claiming that they’d never vote for him. Before being hustled into his limo, Sleazy Joe shouts at the patriotic ants who were mocking him: “you ain’t really grasshoppers if you don’t vote ‘green’” All the ants, and even the grasshoppers in the crowd, look at Biden incredulously with open mouths, shaking their heads (or their antennae).

Comrade Maxine “Impeach 45” Waters proclaims on the Communist News Network that the ant has become rich off the backs of all grasshoppers, and Comrades Pelosi and Schumer both call for an immediate tax hike on ALL ants to make them “pay their fair share”. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, taking time off from her apology tour as part of her “Cherokee Tribal duties”, and working with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, drafts the “Economic Equity & Anti-Selfishness Act”, to be retroactive to the beginning of the previous summer. Her act calls for all ants to be fined for failing to hire a predetermined number of “green bugs”. Through the massive “sympathy vote” by cowardly RINOS in Congress, the act is passed and, despite President Trump’s veto, is passed over his veto. The once prosperous ant goes broke after paying his fine, and has nothing left to pay his retroactive taxes or his attorney, who threatens to sue him. Sadly, the ant’s little home is soon confiscated by goons from the Infernal Revenue Service sent by Comrade Nancy Pelosi; he is evicted by a Federal “Exterminator”, and his home is presented, with great fanfare on CNN and lots of publicity in The New York Times and The Washington Post, to the grasshopper, who is seen smiling and rubbing his antennae on his well-wishers.

Comrades Pelosi and Schumer, and their brain damaged supporters, throw a huge taxpayer-funded extravaganza in a hotel in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the victory of “economic justice”. During these celebrations the grasshopper, with others of his clan around him, strongly urges all of his fellow grasshoppers, and any other living creatures who are in the country legally or otherwise, to vote for Sleazy Joe Biden of the New Bolshevik Party in the November, 2020 election. The “Fake News” media give his wisdom and eloquence extensive and fawning coverage, conjecturing that the grasshopper is a “rising star” in the New Bolshevik Party and might be a future candidate for federal office.

This disturbing and sad story soon ends, however, as we see the grasshopper and his freeloading friends and relatives finishing up the last bits of food that the ant had stored up, while the “free government house” they are in (the ant’s old house), crumbles around them because the grasshopper and his lazy clan, as grasshoppers often do, refuse to maintain the house that they never paid for in the first place. The dispossessed ant, cruelly treated by the government that should have protected him, disappears into the snow and cold, never to be seen again. The grasshopper is soon found dead, all alone, in an apparent accidental insecticide ingestion incident, and his “free” government house, now ramshackle and abandoned, is taken over by a gang of brown recluse spiders, who begin to terrorize the now run down, once prosperous, once peaceful, ant neighborhood.

MORAL: BE VERY CAREFUL FOR WHOM YOU VOTE ON NOVEMBER 3, 2020.

Truly, not all Republican “ants” are trustworthy, but ALL DEMOCRAT GRASSHOPPERS” ARE UNTRUSTWORTHY! If their lips are moving you can be assured that they are LYING! Vote WISELY on November 3rd to avoid the fate of that once prosperous “ant”! Remember: The liberties you will lose—the freedoms that will be stripped away from you by the verminous and despicable Marxist progressive Democrats—The Klan of New Bolsheviks-- if they regain control of Congress and the White House—the good jobs you will lose--the income that they will steal from you via greatly higher taxes—the firearms that they will attempt to legislate away from you and confiscate—the still excellent medical care they will try to degrade via “single payer Medicare for all”---will be YOURS!

It is becoming plainly obvious to all but the willfully blind among us that the Klan of New Bolsheviks—the former Democrat Party—is ACTIVLEY PREPARING FOR ELECTION CHAOS on and after November 3. Massive VOTER FRAUD perpetrated by the demands of the Marxists of the Klan of New Bolsheviks (formerly called the Democrat Party) for “voting by mail” (due to the deliberately induced Covid-19 virus panic) will be used to generate long delays in the vote count, during which the Democrat Bolshevik elite—the SLIME that is seeking to destroy our nation—will continue their violent agitations to have the “courts” declare the winner of the POTUS race. They will perhaps seek to delay the declaration of a winner past the January 20, at noon, DEADLINE after which President Trump is officially OUT of office, thus throwing the decision as to the “winner” of the POTUS race into the Congress, or perhaps even declaring that Comrade Loathsome Nancy Pelosi must be proclaimed the “winner” since she is said to be constitutionally next in line if a winner of the POTUS election cannot be determined. Anything is possible by this determined group of anti-American, anti-Constitutional and long-time ENEMIES OF OUR FREEDOM KNOWN AS DEMOCRATS. YOU—ALL OF US—will lose our free constitutional republic should these determined enemies of freedom—the Democrats—gain control of our government. If we let that happen, don’t say you weren’t warned.