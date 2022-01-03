The Secret Betrayal – The Sordid Story Of “Operation Keelhaul” and Gen. Dwight Eisenhower’s Crimes Against Humanity! – Part 1

“There is nothing so powerful as truth, and often nothing so strange.” - Daniel Webster

“Truth will ultimately prevail where there is pains taken to bring it to light.” - George Washington

“Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the President or any other public official save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country.

“It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country.

“In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth—whether about the President or anyone else—save in the rare cases where this would make known to the enemy information of military value which would otherwise be unknown to him.” - Theodore Roosevelt

WHAT WAS “OPERATION KEELHAUL”?

I wasn’t quite old enough to vote for the re-election of President Dwight Eisenhower during his 1956 presidential re-election campaign, although I would have if I could have (one had to be 21 years old to vote for President until 1971, when it was lowered to age 18).

I “waved” at him while he drove by in his re-election motorcade in Cleveland, Ohio where I was living in 1956. President Eisenhower was considered to be a hero by the American people (I considered him such at the time), the Supreme Commander of the WW 11 “D-Day” Invasions of Normandy on June 6, 1944, a graduate of West Point, the President of Columbia University for several years (a hotbed of Marxism), our President for one term already, a straight shooter, a faithful husband, and a man of honor. That was his image to Americans of the late 1940’s and through most of the 1950’s. Sadly, much of my hero’s “image” was manufactured by his adoring main stream media and by leftist/internationalist power brokers and, yes, by the forces of surreptitious Communist ideology that were, even then, very prevalent in U.S. governmental circles and in the major media, and very obvious to those few patriots who took the time to look at the truth.

True history is easy to “rewrite” if one is on the winning side of some great conflict. Such was the case after our inappropriately named “Civil War”, and such was surely the case right after the gruesome carnage of WW11 had ended. Of course, “history” can be “revised”, “massaged”, “edited”, and purposely “misinterpreted”. It can also be IGNORED or BURIED, which was obviously the case with the tragic and criminal events that began to unfold in war-ravaged and mostly destroyed Europe, starting mainly in August of 1945, events which were directed to a great extent by that supposed American “icon”, General Dwight Eisenhower.

For many years after WW11 concluded in August of 1945, the deliberate betrayal of millions of people from Russia and from much of Eastern Europe and Germany, and their deliberate extermination by torture, firing squads, or the brutality they experienced after being sent to Soviet Gulags, was unknown in the Western world except to a small number of people in our government, and to a larger number who had relatives who had survived the FORCED ROUNDING UP AND SHIPPING BACK TO “THEIR COUNTRIES OF ORIGIN” ALL OF THE REFUGEES FROM COMMUNISM: MEN, WOMEN AND CHILDREN—SOLDIERS OR CIVILIANS—MALE OR FEMALE—EVEN THOUGH MANY OF THEM HAD BEEN FIGHTING ON OUR (U.S.) SIDE DURING THE WAR!

Before continuing, let me clarify what the term “Keelhauling” means: According to Conservapedia, “the term ‘keelhaul’ refers to the most brutal punishment inflicted on a sailor, whereby (as punishment for insubordination or drunkenness on duty or some minor crime) a sailor is tortured by tying him in ropes and hauling him under a boat’s keel to virtually certain death.” Since the undersides of all wooden sailing ships were covered in sharp barnacles and other shelled marine growths, the victim would receive many severe cuts to his body and head, but usually drowned before being hauled back up onto the ship, bleeding severely if he was still alive. In some cases his decreed punishment was to be “keelhauled” a second time, which almost always assured his death by blood loss or drowning. This punishment was abolished by all European navies by the mid-1800’s, but compared to the barbarity experienced by those Eastern Europeans, Russians, and Germans rounded up right after WW11, and delivered into the hands of Communist dictators who had taken over their homelands, and lasting until May of 1947, those that suffered naval keelhauling might have been the lucky ones.

For many years it was almost impossible to obtain any detailed truth about “Operation Keelhaul” and its devastating effects upon the people of Eastern Europe who were forced into the “tender mercies” of the Communist dictator and butcher, Joseph Stalin, by the millions. In our day, the history of the WW11 era is fading from the historical memory of Americans. But as early as December of 1954, one American patriot, a Boston ex-candy manufacturer named Robert Welch, Jr., began to write a “long letter” at the urging of a friend with whom he had been discussing President Eisenhower’s background—said letter to be a recapitulation of what they had been discussing during a joint business trip. Mr. Welch wrote: (T)his document was never written, nor intended, for publication at all. It was an adventure in one-man research which led to quantities of evidence and possible conclusions that surprised even the author. And it was sent personally and in confidence to various friends…in an effort to shake them out of their complacency and awaken them to both the dangers of the Communist conspiracy and the extent of its influence. This long letter became, in 1963, the privately published manuscript, issued in soft-cover book form, called THE POLITICIAN, and that manuscript, and its author, did much to “shake” millions of Americans out of their complacency—including, in 1964, a young 28-year-old who was working hard for the Barry Goldwater campaign—ME! (I own an original 1963 edition of “The Politician”, autographed by the author.)

To understand the causes of this betrayal of millions of Europeans who had escaped from the clutches of Soviet communism, many of whom had fought on the side of the Allies during the war, we must start with The Yalta Conference, held in February, 1945 in the Crimea, USSR. Three major powers were included: Great Britain, represented by Prime Minister Winston Churchill, the United States, represented by the obviously ill and dying President Franklin Roosevelt, and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, represented by the dictator, Joseph Stalin. It was decided at Yalta that the Allied Powers would demand unconditional surrender of Germany, an understandable goal. But one of the agreements made at Yalta was that the Allied Powers had to return ALL Soviet citizens who were living, or had been fighting, in the post war zones of control (portions of Europe that were assigned to the various Allied Powers to administer and control until legitimate governments could be established) TO THE SOVIET UNION! This was one of the conditions demanded by Stalin before he would agree to enter the war against Japan—a condition that Churchill and Roosevelt, to their eternal SHAME, agreed to endorse.

Obviously, this Yalta Agreement had a great effect on all of the Soviet prisoners of war (many thousands of whom had previously denounced communism in the USSR and had fought FOR the Germans against the Soviet government). The agreement also covered ALL Soviet citizens, civilians who were not part of the military, and thousands of whom had previously escaped from the Soviet Union and taken up lives in mostly Eastern European countries, regardless of whether or not they actually wanted to return to the clutches of Joseph Stalin (and most of them did NOT want to do so). All the Allied Powers got in exchange from Stalin was his agreement to enter the war against Japan, and his agreement to turn over thousands of western Allied prisoners of war whom the Soviets had liberated from various German POW camps that they had captured in formerly German occupied countries during the last days of WW11.

Quite obviously, Stalin got exactly what he wanted: The forced return of vast numbers of Russians that he could punish for being “disloyal” and “traitors” to communism. Since ALL of the Eastern European countries were, or soon would be, under the domination of the Russian Communist military occupiers, sending all of these people back to their “countries of origin” was a literal death sentence, some killed by their immediate executions, and the rest by slow and deliberate extermination via malnutrition and forced work in the Soviet slave labor camps in Siberia. This dastardly operation, rightly named “Operation Keelhaul”, was a long held secret from the vast majority of the American people for many decades after WW11. As we explore this crime against humanity more deeply, I trust you will see why our government tried to keep this a secret.

Accordingly, right after the end of the war in August, 1945, and in some cases even BEFORE the end of the war, the stage was set for the BETRAYAL of around 2,500,000 prisoners of war and European émigrés, thousands of whom had been living in Europe since they had escaped from the clutches of Lenin and his Bolsheviks in 1917 and 1918, right after the Russian Revolution! These unfortunates—many of whom were of Russian descent but who had NEVER lived within the USSR-- were FORCED to return to Russia or to their “countries of origin” (that had been invaded and occupied by the Soviets) AGAINST THEIR WILLS—aided by our U.S. military personnel!

As we will discover next time in Part 2 of this article, the top military leaders of the U.S. Army participated in this human ATROCITY, which was willingly assisted by General Dwight Eisenhower!