Russia Approaches Remaining Roads in Bakhmut, Ukraine Offensive Fails in Kremennaya, Makeyevka 89

This is an invaluable report and insight by Alexander Merkouris in the UK on the war in Ukraine and the Republican House Civil-War on the election of the Speaker of the House. The War in the House is closely related to conservative disenchantment with Republican leadership in the Senate.

Most of the first part is a very informative education on the military situation in Ukraine and the offensive and defensive artillery and rocket battles going there. It includes what I believe to be an accurate report on causes and casualties of a recent Ukrainian rocket strike on a Russian training barracks. However, he has significant insight on the Republican battle in the US House and Republican problems in the Senate. Americans desperately need to be well informed on these issues. You will not get the facts or truth in the MSM, and there is too little of it on Fox.