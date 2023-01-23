Ukraine is Collapsing Under the Weight of Russian Offensives

Latest interview with Col. Douglas Macgregor on Ukraine War. Click the image above to play.

While American, NATO, and Ukrainian propaganda are still trying to spin a Ukrainian victory narrative, the facts on the ground are just the opposite. Ukrainian military dead may already be 150,000, and equipment losses of artillery, tanks, armored vehicles, and anti-aircraft missile batteries have been heavy as well. The Ukrainian economy is reeling from Russian Air and Rocket attacks on electrical infrastructure.

The danger is that the Biden Administration will escalate the war in a futile attempt to restore its credibility, resulting in high American, Polish, and Rumanian casualties, as well as more Ukrainian casualties. Also see just published book by Dr. Benjamin Abelow: How the West Brought War to Ukraine. Joe Biden has been up to his neck in this disaster since 2014.