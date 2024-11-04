You Can Change the Future of Our Country

Vote Your Values!

With Election Day just days away, American voters are under pressure to cast their votes for candidates who represent their views. Eagle Forum PAC has been busy vetting candidates at state, local, and federal levels who will champion constitutional and family values. During this process, we have endorsed 28 candidates from 17 states this election cycle. Twenty-two of those candidates are on the ballot next week.

The Biden-Harris administration has inflicted incredible damage to the economy, strength, and culture of the United States that will take years to undo. From illegal immigrants flooding our borders and using taxpayer-funded benefits to transgender indoctrination in schools, the future of our country is in trouble if we do not elect better leaders.

Currently, the GOP majority in the U.S. House of Representatives is slim with 220 Republicans and 212 Democrats. Even with an 8-member lead, not every Republican agrees with the strategy or content of the bills for which they cast their vote. For example, not all Republicans agreed with every appropriations bill that came out of committee resulting in a continuing resolution that required Democrat support as well to pass. While we cannot guarantee that every Republican elected to office is going to vote conservatively on each issue presented before them, having a big enough majority can help buffer the instances of opposition.

In contrast, the U.S. Senate has a slim Democrat majority with 51 Senators caucusing with their party and 49 Republicans. On most legislation in the Senate, a vote of 60 is needed to pass. Fortunately, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) agenda has been thwarted on many occasions either by his Republican colleagues or by the House. On the other hand, the House has compromised on certain conservative values to keep the government open or to fund the military. Having a Republican majority in the Senate can produce better, uncompromising pieces of legislation.

In the states, voters are making decisions on initiatives that will change their state constitutions. Ten states will vote to enshrine abortion rights through all trimesters into their constitution or vote to uphold the sanctity of life. Four states will vote to allow the use and sale of marijuana. Other important issues such as election integrity, taxes, property rights, and school choice will be decided by the residents of those states. How residents vote in those states will decide the quality of life they and their neighbors will have for many years.

We have several tools to help you make an informed decision at the polls:

Eagle Forum’s Candidate Comparison document gives a side-by-side guide on the views of both presidential candidates based on their statements and records.

Eagle Forum’s Party Comparison guide gives a more detailed look into the Republican and Democrat platforms along with the presidential candidates’ responses to those planks. These are the principles that the majority of the parties will be pushing their elected officials to enact while in office.

Eagle Forum PAC’s Candidate Endorsements page lists the state and federal candidates and ballot initiatives that we support.

For an overview of important State Ballot initiatives, see our list here.

Eagle Forum President Kris Ullman spoke at Eagle Council 52 on the importance of the 2024 election. Watch that video here.

Please share these resources with friends and family who are making their voting decisions. Many people are overloaded with biased news or social media information. Showing them a simple comparison of the candidates can make a difference in someone’s choices.