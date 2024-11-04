Times Examiner Facebook Logo

SC's Conservative Future 2024 Legislative Endorsements

By John Warren - SC Conservative Future

With Election Day just around the corner, we are proud to announce the 2024 state legislative general election endorsements from South Carolina's Conservative FutureWe have historic opportunities to defeat liberal Democrats in the state legislature and elect conservative Republicans who will fight to cut spendingexpand education freedomcut taxes, and protect life.

State Senate endorsements:

SC Conservative Future State Senate Endorsements 2024

State House of Representatives endorsements:

SC Conservative Future State House Endorsements 2024

More than ever before, conservative Republicans must work to advance policies that adhere to our founding principles of life and liberty. Join us in supporting these candidates for the state legislature.

