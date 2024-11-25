Observations on the 2024 Election

The Constitutional Alliance’s observations on the 2024 election presents our thoughts of the progress of our efforts relative to eliminating the mandated biometric enrollment.

We will be referring to President Elect Trump as President Trump because the public and media must look forward, not debate the past and what could have been. Those that do not accept President Trump has a mandate are being intellectually dishonest. President Trump won all swing states, and the Republicans also took back the Senate and held the House. This document will address the surveillance state.

President Trump and Ms. Susie Wiles, President Trump's campaign manager and now Chief of Staff ran an efficient campaign. Anyone who does not acknowledge the effectiveness of President Trump's campaign is looking through a partisan lens. President Trump earned the victory; it was not given to him.

Nobody can accuse the Constitutional Alliance of being a partisan organization. We call balls and strikes regardless of which way the wind is blowing.

We asked President Trump's campaign to address the issue of placing a moratorium on the use of Facial Recognition Technology, in addition to other issues President Trump campaigned on. The Democrats could have also agreed to a moratorium on the use of Facial Recognition Technology. As it is, the Constitutional Alliance will continue to ask for a moratorium on the use of Facial Recognition Technology absent a court approved warrant. It should not be the goal of Republicans or Democrats to further the surveillance state.

We know there are people very worried about what a second President Trump administration will do. We encourage people to give President Trump the same amount of time previous Presidents had to put forth their priorities. We recognize there will be differences on cultural issues/social issues with people who did not vote for President Trump. That said, on economic issues President Trump should have the support of all people. Anyone who roots for President Trump's economic policies to fail is not just rooting against President Trump, but also our country, and the people who cannot pay their bills through no fault of their own.

Two major companies have already announced they will be moving their manufacturing from overseas to the United States to avoid tariffs. This will create jobs in the U.S. and help our economy.

The Democrats failed miserably to protect and secure our borders - full stop. There are over 1.3 million people who have already had their asylum cases heard and their claims rejected by the courts, yet these people remain in the United States. There are also gang members, drug cartel members, and other violent people who entered our country illegally and must be deported. President Trump and Republicans not only have the mandate to remove these people, but they also have the responsibility.

Mark Lerner, Spokesperson, wrote long ago about how much illegal immigration was costing our country in areas such as education, health care, housing, and welfare benefits. Are there benefits that people in our country unlawfully contribute? That was a question for voters. The issue of securing our borders is more than just a cost/economic issue, but more importantly a national security issue. Already Iranians and others have been charged with attempting to assassinate President Trump. Many people who are unlawfully in the U.S. have been paying taxes. We should not paint all people with a broad stroke.

As a point of fact, we still are not making sure people are who they say they are, and in too many cases failing to verify citizenship. Biometrics DO NOT identify people. Biometrics can authenticate if two people are the same person, but that is all biometrics can do.

Breeder documents such as birth certificates and other acceptable documents are what the law requires be verified, so we do know if people are who they say they are. Each time we wrote about immigration we said elections have consequences. The current status quo regarding immigration has not worked for forty years. Some people will not like the way President Trump’s administration will deal with deporting people. Immigration is not part of the Constitutional Alliance’s Mission Statement.

V.P. Harris supporters went from saying there are eleven million undocumented people in our country to now saying there are twenty million people undocumented people in our country. An egregious mathematical misrepresentation. Those that wonder why Democrats lost credibility with their own base, it is this type of changing of facts that is the reason. We are simply stating how V.P. Harris and her surrogates have changed their story from before the election to today because they lost so badly.

One point we want to make about immigration. We do hope that President Trump is briefed on UVisa applicants. These applicants are not citizens but were the victims of violent crimes in our country. We can all agree we do not want those that commit violent crimes allowed to run free. If undocumented people were victims of violent crimes, and have not committed any felonies themselves, they should be given a pathway to citizenship which is specifically what a UVisa does. It can take years before people who commit violent crimes are caught and prosecuted, and then for appeals to be exhausted. If the people who are the victims of violent crimes are deported, we will have left violent criminals on the street to rob, injure, and/or kill our own family members. The UVisa program law must be left intact.

In conclusion, the Constitutional Alliance has taken the position for almost two decades, there must be an exemption from mandatory biometric enrollment for those who choose not to be in a global system that will at some point be able to identify people and control the ability of people to buy, sell, travel, and work. Such a system is nearly complete. The international standards and telecommunication network for the sharing of biometrics globally already exist. We have been in contact with many Christians and Jewish people who oppose such a global system. Only the Constitutional Alliance addressed this system of control almost twenty years ago. We will never stop pushing for an exemption, religious or not.

The Constitutional Alliance

God Bless the United State of America