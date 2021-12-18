Overheard in Checkout Line

So, yeah, I had COVID last month.

You what?

I had COVID.

Really? What’d that feel like?

Well, I had a fever, a cough, sore throat, I ached all over …

You mean like the flu?

Yeah, only it was COVID.

How do you know it wasn’t just the regular flu?

Well, the doctor said so, and then I did have a test.

Wait a minute: the doctor said you had COVID, and then you had a test that confirmed it?

Yeah, he said he’d seen a lot of it, so he knew what it looked like when he saw it.

But you just said that you had a cough, fever, sore throat and general body achiness, right?

Yeah, that’s right.

But those are all the exact same symptoms for the flu.

Well, that may be, but the test came back positive, too.

What test?

You know, that COVID test that everyone’s offering.

The PCR test?

Yeah, I guess that’s what it’s called.

You do know, don’t you, that the way everyone’s using that test, it almost always produces a false positive?

Well, don’t know about that, but I know I had COVID.

How do you know?

I just told you: fever, cough, achiness, sore throat ... and the doctor said so.

Listen, dude, let me let you in on something. They don’t even have the so-called COVID virus in a laboratory.

What are you talking about? Of course, they do. How else could they identify it through testing?

That’s exactly my point! They CAN’T! They can’t say that a virus is making people sick when they don’t even have the alleged virus itself isolated in a laboratory to compare to samples taken from a person’s body.

Well, I don’t know where you’re getting all of this stuff, but I’m telling you, I had COVID. It’s killing millions of people. What wrong with you? Don’t you care?

Listen, buddy, of course I care. That’s why I’m telling you what I know. Look at the numbers of flu deaths for the past year. They’re WAY DOWN – down to about the identical numbers as they’re saying died from COVID. So do the math on that: you’ve got some new virus, supposedly, that has the exact same symptoms as the common flu, and people are dying in the exact same numbers as routinely die every year from the flu, only now they’re calling it COVID. It’s all the same thing!

Well, what about the vaccine? Why would they develop a vaccine for something that doesn’t even exist?

I don’t know. You tell me. Why would someone develop a vaccine – HOW would they develop a vaccine – for a virus that they don’t even have in a laboratory to test against?

You’re not making any sense.

I am not making any sense? I think I’m making PERFECT sense. It’s the scamsters who are trying to sell you on a virus that doesn’t exist in order to get you to take a vaccine that isn’t even a vaccine and that, by the way, has a mortality rate higher than any vaccine ever developed – THEY'rethe ones who aren’t making any sense.

Unless it’s all a scam designed to enrich pharmaceutical companies and kill off a significant percentage of the world’s population.

Ya think?

You know what, man? You’re crazy.

Am I?