Business

Horton Holding, Inc. Locating New Operations in Oconee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Horton Holding, Inc., a premium provider of engine-cooling solutions, today announced plans to locate new operations in Oconee County, creating 125 new jobs.

Horton Holding manufactures and markets fan drives, fans and related components for the on-highway, off-highway and industrial sectors. Serving manufacturers of trucks, buses, off-road equipment and more, the company operates more than 15 facilities worldwide and has a global network of more than 900 distributor locations.

Horton Holding’s new, 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility is expected to come online in early 2020. Hiring for the new positions is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019, and those interested in joining the Horton Holding team should visit the company’s careers pagefor more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $540,000 Set Aside grant was also awarded to Oconee County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“Horton is thrilled about opening a new manufacturing facility in Oconee County. This plant will position Horton well to meet our growth objectives over the coming years. The decision to build here was driven by the experienced industrial support we saw within the community. We are not only excited to tap into that, but also look forward to becoming a key contributor to the Oconee County community.” –Horton President and CEO Cordell Dietz

“South Carolina has become known the world over as a state that excels at manufacturing. This new investment by Horton Holding is a testament to that reputation, and I congratulate them for deciding to join our growing manufacturing community.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Investments like this one from Horton Holding bring new jobs to our communities, making them economically sustainable. Today’s announcement is yet another sign that South Carolina’s reputation for being ‘Just right’for business continues to spread far and wide, further boosting our position as a leader in manufacturing.”–Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Oconee County is continuing to prove itself a leader in Upstate South Carolina, challenging the status quo and finding innovative ways to address workforce issues and economic development. We are proud to welcome a company like Horton Holding into that environment. When I see the level of investment that Horton Holding is bringing into our community, I think about the 125 jobs they will provide and the families, children and local businesses that will benefit from their investment decision. This is another huge win for Oconee County, for the present and the future.” –Oconee County Council Chairman Julian Davis