Pet Supermarket to Bring Self-Serve Dog Washes and Premium Pet Supplies to Greenville

Premium pet supply store “speaks pet” at new location in Greenville

Greenville, SC – Pet Supermarket, a premium pet supplies, accessories and grooming retailer, is celebrating the grand opening of their Greenville, South Carolina location on Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees can check out the variety of products and services Pet Supermarket provides, including the store’s signature self-serve dog wash stations.

Pet Supermarket is known for its commitment to the community and is partnering with Foster Paws Rescue, who will be onsite with cat adoptables at the event. Camp Bow Wow Greenville, a dog day care and boarding organization, will also be in attendance to educate guests about their services.

During the grand opening event, the store will offer refreshments, pet-themed raffles and giveaways. Urban Dog Photography will also be on-site to take pet pictures, and the first 50 customers to make a purchase will receive a goodie bag.

Location of Pet Supermarket is 3620 Pelham Road, Unit 1-D, Greenville, SC 29615.

For more information, visit https://www.petsupermarket.com/, or call the store at 864-770-6377.