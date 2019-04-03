Business

DHL Supply Chain Constructing New $100 Million Distribution Center in Dorchester County

Global Logistics Provider Expected to Create Approximately 450 New Jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHL Supply Chain, a leader in contract logistics and part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, today announced plans to construct a new distribution and warehousing park in Dorchester County that will open in phases, developed by DHL Real Estate Solutions. The company’s $100 million investment is projected to create approximately 450 new jobs.

DHL Real Estate Solutions (RES) is a standalone product of DHL and one of the largest developers of property solutions in the logistics industry. RES is a global developer, providing both customers and non-supply chain customers with individually-tailored real estate solutions. The company’s integrated approach provides a single point of contact, ensuring that building design, racking and building systems are all coordinated at the onset of the design process, resulting in smoother transitions when operations commence.

The company has purchased 125 acres, now called DHL Commerce Park, in St. George, S.C., to construct three new buildings, totaling 1.7 million square feet. The first new facility is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $1,000,000 Set Aside grant was also awarded to Dorchester County to assist with costs associated with the project.

QUOTES

“We have seen significant growth in this area of the country and customers are even asking us to evaluate opportunities in South Carolina specifically. With that in mind, we got ahead of the curve to offer premier facilities in one of the hottest emerging markets in the country.” –DHL Supply Chain Vice President of Real Estate Development Steve Hess

“This investment in Dorchester County by DHL Supply Chain is further proof that South Carolina is an important hub for international business. These 450 new jobs will make a big impact on the Lowcountry community, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this great company here.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“With a favorable geographic location and robust port and infrastructure assets, South Carolina offers unparalleled global connectivity. This $100 million investment by DHL Supply Chain is a testament to our unique ability to move products around the world, and I congratulate this great company on this tremendous announcement.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“The development of this commerce park and recruitment of jobs and opportunity to western Dorchester County have been a dream of mine. Today, that vision becomes reality as we welcome DHL Supply Chain and its logistics center to St. George.” – Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey

“South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) is seeing significant distribution center and warehousing activity in our region, driven by port users who rely on our marine and inland facilities to handle growing import volumes bound for consumers across the Southeast. SCPA congratulates DHL Supply Chain on their plans to open a new facility, which will support the international supply chain needs of multiple port-related business segments.”–S.C. Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome

“The Charleston region is perfectly positioned for global business, offering one of the world’s leading contract logistics providers, DHL Supply Chain, prime access to one-third of the U.S. population and proximity to a variety of global brands. The One Region Global Competitiveness strategy identified DHL as a key recruitment target vital to the growth of our region’s advanced logistics cluster and other high-impact industries. We are pleased the company selected Dorchester County as its home.” –Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chairman Robert Pratt