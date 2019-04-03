Business

Greenwood Fabricating and Plating Expanding Existing Greenwood County Operations

$17.1 Million Investment to Create 31 Additional Jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Greenwood Fabricating and Platingtoday announced plans to expand its existing Greenwood County manufacturing operations. The company’s $17.1 million investment is projected to create an additional 31 new jobs.

Founded in 1986, Greenwood Fabricating and Plating is a full-service fabrication, machining, assembly and electroplating job shop, providing finished components to a wide variety of manufacturers. Incorporating the latest technology in design and manufacturing, the company offers fabrication and electroplating capabilities for the most intricate parts and assemblies.

Located at the intersection of Highway 25 North and 254 in Hodges, S.C., Greenwood Fabricating and Plating will be building a new manufacturing facility that will complement its existing operations in the city of Greenwood. Hiring for the new positions is projected to begin in the first quarter of 2020, and interested applicants should visit www.gfpi.comfor more information.

QUOTES

“Greenwood Fabricating and Plating is excited about the expansion of operations. Thanks to the hard work of our employees and the support of Greenwood County and South Carolina leaders, the new facility will provide us with the opportunity to add new processes and upgrade technologies for some of our existing products.” –Greenwood Fabricating and Plating President Tim Fender

“It’s a special day whenever an existing South Carolina company announces plans to expand, as it sends a message to the world that we’re living up to our commitment to being a business-friendly state. I congratulate Greenwood Fabricating and Plating on this new investment and look forward to continuing our successful partnership.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina continues to build on its success in the manufacturing sector, and Greenwood Fabricating and Plating’s expansion will provide another boost. Today’s announcement is further proof that our pro-business efforts are paying off.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Greenwood County is a great location for the metal fabrication industry, as shown by Greenwood Fabricating and Plating’s continued growth and deep connection within our community.” –Greenwood Partnership Alliance Chair Dr. Kristin Manske