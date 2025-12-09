Hydroplate, Plate Tectonics

Combining Hydroplate Theory and Catastrophic Plate Tectonics

There are two major flood models, both of which have made some successful predictions, and both of which explain things that we observe both on Earth and in space. It turns out that there is a possible way of combining them into one workable model. Furthermore, it should be able to explain not only what each of the original models does but possibly even more.

The elements from Hydroplate Theory consist of a massive underground reservoir of water, which serves as the water source for both the rain and the flood itself. This reservoir would have been underneath the continental crust, sandwiched between it and a layer of basalt, similar to that of the oceanic crust. At the beginning of the flood, this underground reservoir would have cracked open, shooting out large amounts of water, some of which would have been ejected into space, some of which would have fallen as rain, and the rest would have gone over the continents as they spread apart.

The underground water reservoir as a source for the floodwater is consistent with the description of the fountains of the great deep breaking up. This would have caused a lot of erosion along the bottom of the continental crust, as well as the basalt crust underneath it. Large amounts of both water and eroded rocky material would have been ejected into space by the force of this eruption. This explains the formation of objects such as comets and asteroids, which do pose some risk of collision.

Catastrophic plate tectonics is basically ordinary plate tectonics on overdrive. In that case, subduction is accelerated to the point where the current separation of the continents could have occurred within months rather than millions of years. The elements from this model do an excellent job of explaining how the Genesis flood would have been initiated, while explaining a lot of the other features that are seen on the ocean floor, including places like the Marianas Trench.

Catastrophic plate tectonics explains a lot of things that would have had to have happened, such as fluctuations of Earth's magnetic field, resulting in the reversals recorded on the ocean floor. In this case, the process of rapid subduction and its effect on the mantle would have disrupted the currents in the core that form the Earth’s magnetic field. It also accurately predicted the observed areas of relatively cold subducting material deep within the Earth's mantle and near the core.

Combining the important elements from both Hydroplate Theory in Catastrophic Plate Tectonics, is a way of having the best of both models, while fixing some potential issues. It combines the explanatory and predictive aspects of both original models, while it maintains the potential of producing its own.

The primary reason for this being the best approach is that it combines the best of both concepts, eliminating problems. It ends the problem with Hydroplate Theory of the flood coming across as inevitable. The initiation of plate tectonics by God causes a trigger for the breakup of the fountains of the great deep, which was not inevitable. It also solves the issues with the plates being able to move without colliding with each other, because in this model, you originally have a much shallower but wider Pacific Ocean. In the process, we solved the issue of Catastrophic Plate Tectonics being very weak on the breakup of the fountains of the great deep. Combined, they explain and predict more, making for a better model of the Genesis Flood.