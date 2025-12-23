Jesus, our God, our Creator, and our Redeemer

John 1:1-5 (KJV)

1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

2 The same was in the beginning with God.

3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.

4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men.

5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.

6 There was a man sent from God, whose name was John.

7 The same came for a witness, to bear witness of the Light, that all men through him might believe.

8 He was not that Light, but was sent to bear witness of that Light.

9 That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world.

10 He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.

11 He came unto his own, and his own received him not.

12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:

13 Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.

14 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.

This segment of John chapter 1 tells us a lot about who Jesus is. Call The word in these verses, Jesus is clearly identified as being God, our creator, and our redeemer. The word is clearly identified as Jesus by virtue of the fact that verse 14 speaks of the word becoming flesh, which can only refer to Jesus.

Our God

The fact that John chapter 1 is a reference to Jesus being God in the flesh is clearly indicated by the end of the first verse, where it says, “and the word was God.” It is such an obvious statement of the deity of Jesus Christ that to get around it, in their fake “translation” of the Bible, the Jehovah's Witnesses needed to go polytheistic by wording it, “and the word was a god.” However, the Greek clearly indicates the deity of Jesus as “and God was the word.”

These verses in the gospel of John make it clear, regardless of what anybody may claim to the contrary, that Jesus is indeed God in the flesh. There is really no other way of interpreting these verses concerning the question of the deity of Christ. It is abundantly clear that Jesus Christ is God in the flesh, along with why he came.

Our Creator

Following what is probably the clearest declaration of the deity of Jesus Christ found in the New Testament, in verse 3, we have a clear indication of Jesus personally being the creator. It clearly indicates that the Word, Jesus, made everything, and then without him nothing was made that was made. This totally destroys the Jehovah’s Witnesses' claim that Jesus was a created being. Now they probably have some way of twisting things to get around it, but the point is that Jesus was present and personally involved in creation as God the Son. Now, this is not to say that the other Persons of the Trinity were not involved in the Creation because they all were. Verse 3, however, is emphasizing the involvement of the Word, that is, God, that is, Jesus Christ.

Our Redeemer

Verses 12 and 13 referred to Jesus's role as our Redeemer. It speaks of those of us who received Jesus and believe in his name, becoming the sons of God. Verse 13 goes on to refer to the new birth, which is mentioned in chapter 3. On a personal level, of the three roles of Jesus Christ mentioned in these verses, His role as our Redeemer is most important. This is because Jesus, who in his role is the Redeemer, now redeems us from our sin and saves us from the eternal penalty of sin.

The fulfillment of His role as Redeemer is ultimately the reason why Jesus came to earth to begin with. He did so precisely to suffer and die on the cross to pay the penalty for our sin. He then rose again after three days, as validation of the pardon He is offering us.

Conclusion

These first verses in the gospel of John make it abundantly clear that Jesus Christ is our God, our creator, and our Redeemer. Do not let this Christmas season go by without keeping Jesus Christ himself in your Christmas. If you already know Jesus as your savior, then keep him in mind at every point. When you're opening presents, when you're eating way too much food, when you're watching all those TV specials, and any church services that you attend. If you do not know Jesus as your savior, keep in mind the fact that by His suffering and death on the cross, Jesus is giving you the ultimate Christmas present. All you need to do is unwrap it by turning from your sin to God, in faith in belief in Jesus, and accepting that pardon in prayer.