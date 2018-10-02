Community

Pick Me! SC: South Carolina's First Ever Statewide Adoption Event is Here

50 shelters, rescues and Petco stores are working together to adopt 1,500 animals October 5 – 7!

History is being made in animal welfare across South Carolina October 5 – 7. That’s when Pick Me! SC takes place at an animal shelter or rescue near you! Sponsored by the Petco Foundation and organized by No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) – the goal is to save 1,500 lives through adoptions in just one weekend. Most shelters are offering “no-fee” or “low-fee” adoptions as part of this lifesaving event.

“This really is the culmination of a dream come true,” said the Director of NKSC Abigail Kamleiter. “No Kill South Carolina has worked so hard for the past three years to bring all of our shelters together and Pick Me! SC is the perfect example of how all of us are stronger – together.”

Petco Stores Taking Part

10 Petco stores across the state are opening their doors to shelters and rescues, providing additional venues for people to come adopt. “We cannot say enough about the generosity of the Petco Foundation to sponsor such a huge adoption event in South Carolina,” Kamleiter said.

Since 1999, Petco Foundation has invested more than $200 million in lifesaving animal welfare work across the country.

From the Mountains to the Sea

Pick Me! SC truly is a statewide event, with shelter and rescues participating from the mountains of the Upstate to the beaches of the Lowcountry. Whether you live in the Upstate, the Pee Dee, the Midlands or the Lowcountry, wonderful animals will be available for adoptions and incredible deals are being offered. From the Mountains to the Sea, Won’t You Pick Me! SC.

If you are adopting, please remember to bring a leash for dogs or a carrier for cats. Some of the locations may have these items for sale, but be sure to check in advance.

For a complete listing of locations participating in this historic statewide adoption event, please go to PickMeSC.com.

No Kill South Carolina’s goal is to save every healthy and treatable animal in South Carolina. To accomplish this, NKSC is providing resources and sharing science-based lifesaving strategies to shelters across South Carolina. NKSC is a program of Charleston Animal Society.