Community

Urgent: “Tons” of Tuna Needed

Harvest Hope Has Immediate Need for Tuna Donations for Disaster Relief

South Carolina – Harvest Hope Food Bank is seeking help from the community in the form of tuna donations. Tuna, canned or in a pouch, is the staple protein food in disaster relief boxes.

“We have depleted our supplies and still need to help Hurricane Florence flood victims in the Pee Dee,” says Keith Ferrell, interim CEO of Harvest Hope. “We hope the public can help us.”

Harvest Hope is packing 3,500 disaster relief boxes a week and sending them to Pee Dee counties. It takes 28,000 pouches or cans of tuna to fill these 3,500 boxes. That gives each recipient 8 servings of a shelf-stable protein. Pop top cans or pouches are helpful because disaster victims might not have easy access to a can opener.

Donations can be given in two ways:

Companies, organizations, civic groups, churches or families can host a “Tuna Drive” and ask members to bring in tuna to donate. Harvest Hope will provide a box and pick up if necessary. Tuna donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

o Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia

o Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2513 W. Lucas Street, Florence

o Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2818 White Horse Road, Greenville

o Cool Care Heating and Air, 3102 Bronx Road, Columbia

Since Hurricane Florence preparation began, Harvest Hope has served food, water and supplies worth a value of $919,789.10. Disaster relief will continue until impacted counties say food and water for Hurricane Florence victims is no longer needed. A special email has been set up for Harvest Hope inquiries about getting help or providing help: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Harvest Hope Food Bank is a non-profit organization serving people in need in 20 counties in South Carolina. During times of disaster, Harvest Hope serves as the lead (coordinating) food bank in South Carolina. To learn more please visit harvesthope.org.