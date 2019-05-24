Community

National Law Enforcement Museum Hosts Free Family Fun Day

WASHINGTON, DC — The National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building will introduce visitors of all ages to transportation used by law enforcement as part of its upcoming Free Family Fun Day.

"We believe that exposing more people to the Museum through educational activities will not only help them learn more about the many facets of law enforcement, but it will also help them have a greater appreciation for what these brave men and women in law enforcement do every day to help keep us safe," said Lori Sharpe Day, Interim National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund CEO.

The Museum's Free Family Fun Day begins at 10 am on Saturday, June 1. Admission to the Museum and all activities are free on this day. In addition to the Museum's highly interactive and immersive exhibits, visitors will also be able to craft a rubber band car and a fidget toy to take home, help make warming blankets for vehicle crash victims, take part in a scavenger hunt and more. Free Family Fun Day activities also include face painting, storytime reading, and a photo booth.

Visitors who seek a low sensory experience will be able to enjoy quieter activities such as coloring in the Museum Learning Center.

Located at Judiciary Square in the heart of downtown Washington, DC, the Museum houses more than 20,000 objects and artifacts and over 100 interactive elements. Hands-on exhibits such as the Web of Law Enforcement, A Day in the Life and Officers' Stories, allow visitors to learn more about the many aspects of law enforcement, while the Training Simulator Experience (suitable for ages 12 and up), 9-1-1 Emergency Ops, Take the Case and Covert Ops allow visitors to immerse themselves in real law enforcement activities.

The Museum also recently launched its "True Law" campaign to introduce visitors to the law enforcement heroes involved in bringing some of the country's most notorious criminals to justice.

