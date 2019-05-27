Community

Just Say Something Receives $500 Donation from Greer Centennial Lions Club

Just Say Something SFP Facilitators, Karen Hyatt (left) and Debbie Pisor (right) accept donation from Greer Centennial Lions Club!

Just Say Something (JSS), formally Greenville Family Partnership, has been awarded a $500 grant from the Greer Centennial Lions Club to support the “Strengthening Families Program” (SFP), which serves parents and families through Victor United Methodist Church in Greer, South Carolina. These funds will be used to provide program materials, activities, and refreshments.

Since 1917, Lions clubs have served communities by providing places in which individuals join together to give valuable time and effort to improving communities and the world. Through 31,000 Legacy Projects, Lions clubs provide a real and visible reminder of the contributions they will continue to make and the multiple benefits communities will continue to garner for years to come.

“We are very grateful to the Greer Centennial Lions Club,” said Carol Reeves, Executive Director of Just Say Something. “This grant will allow JSS to help parents develop stronger family bonds by communicating more honestly and effectively with their children.”

About Just Say Something

Just Say Something is a non-profit, 501(c)3 community organization founded in 1984 whose mission is to encourage youth, parents, and communities to have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and other risky behavior. For more information, call 864.467.4099 or visit our website at https://justsaysomethingsc.org.

About Greer Centennial Lions Club

Greer Centennial Lions Club is a 501(c)(4) tax-exempt, social welfare organization whose mission is to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace, and promote international understanding through Lions clubs. For more information, call 864.237.0750 or visit their website at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/greer100/.