Orchard Introduces The Do Good Challenge

Orchard aims to spread kindness in the Atlanta area with the first-ever Do Good Challenge
ATLANTA -- On October 5, 2019, people all over the city will make the world a better place by participating in The Do Good Challenge, a new signature event for Atlanta.
The Do Good Challenge will bring people together to do good for others and make a positive impact on Atlanta. It is an excellent opportunity to honor loved ones, facilitate team building, and serve with family, all while having fun and making a difference.
Teams of friends, families, small groups, colleagues, etc. are invited to enter this scavenger-hunt-style competition. However, instead of finding things, people will complete random acts of kindness and other mini-challenges in categories like "be kind," "get active," "go green," etc. With more than 100 mini-challenges available, people of all ages can play for a variety of prizes. After doing good all day, teams will celebrate at the Post Party at The Collective, a venue right on Peachtree.
All donations will help more than 40 community-based initiatives "do good" every day of the year. Causes include abuse recovery, suicide prevention, childhood hunger, prison outreach, mentoring and tutoring in low-income communities, human trafficking, and more.
