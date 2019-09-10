Community

Orchard Introduces The Do Good Challenge

Orchard aims to spread kindness in the Atlanta area with the first-ever Do Good Challenge

ATLANTA -- On October 5, 2019, people all over the city will make the world a better place by participating in The Do Good Challenge, a new signature event for Atlanta.

The Do Good Challenge will bring people together to do good for others and make a positive impact on Atlanta. It is an excellent opportunity to honor loved ones, facilitate team building, and serve with family, all while having fun and making a difference.

Teams of friends, families, small groups, colleagues, etc. are invited to enter this scavenger-hunt-style competition. However, instead of finding things, people will complete random acts of kindness and other mini-challenges in categories like "be kind," "get active," "go green," etc. With more than 100 mini-challenges available, people of all ages can play for a variety of prizes. After doing good all day, teams will celebrate at the Post Party at The Collective, a venue right on Peachtree.

All donations will help more than 40 community-based initiatives "do good" every day of the year. Causes include abuse recovery, suicide prevention, childhood hunger, prison outreach, mentoring and tutoring in low-income communities, human trafficking, and more.



About Orchard: We would like to thank our Platinum Sponsors, Center State Bank, Keefe, Bruyette, and Woods - A Stifel Company for leading this effort to Do Good! Additional sponsorship opportunities are available, and sponsors will receive free entry for their teams, as well as special recognition. Most importantly, you will inspire Atlantans to do good, help local programs, and small non-profits serve thousands of people in need all through the year. To register for a team, donate, or become a sponsor, visit www.meetorchard.org/dgc

Orchard is a local non-profit that inspires and equips people to do good by providing training and support to community initiatives and small non-profits. Each year, Orchard helps more than 40 Partners serve23,000+ people by feeding the hungry, mentoring children, reuniting families, fighting human trafficking and more.