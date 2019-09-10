Community

Simpsonville Freedom Fest 2019

Simpsonville City Park was filled with music, cars, stands and kids playground at the annual Freedom Fest in Simpsonville, SC
Simpsonville City Park was filled with music, cars, stands and kids playground at the annual Freedom Fest in Simpsonville, SC
Major Janice Curtis greets and welcome visitors to the Simpsonville Freedom Fest.
Major Janice Curtis greets and welcome visitors to the Simpsonville Freedom Fest.

Greenville Textile Heritage Band. A unique ensemble dedicated to preserving textile history and contributing to the arts in Upstate, South Carolina. Patterned after the town bands common to Greenville's textile mill villages during the early 1900's.
Greenville Textile Heritage Band. A unique ensemble dedicated to preserving textile history and contributing to the arts in Upstate, South Carolina. Patterned after the town bands common to Greenville's textile mill villages during the early 1900's.
Members of disable American veterans had a table set up at Simpsonville Freedom Fest informing the public how DAV helps our American veterans with benefits they may need and earned.
Members of disable American veterans had a table set up at Simpsonville Freedom Fest informing the public how DAV helps our American veterans with benefits they may need and earned.
Vistors to the Freedom Fest could enjoy vintage automobile.
Vistors to the Freedom Fest could enjoy vintage automobile.
Hits: 273
You are not authorised to post comments.

Comments powered by CComment

0
0
0
s2smodern
Mike Scruggs