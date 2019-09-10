Community

Backpack or Bomb? Responding to the Emerging Threat of Explosives in Church

LOVELAND, Colo. -- The FBI recently arrested ISIS-inspired Mustafa Mousab Alowemer for allegedly plotting to blow up a local church using a backpack filled with explosives.

Was this an isolated event or a precursor to future attacks?

On September 10, 2019 at 11 am (MST), Group Publishing's Church Safety and Security Director, Craig Cable, and the Northern Colorado Bomb Squad's commander, Sergeant Ryan Ertman, will be hosting a free live webinar on the topic of church security and the threat of improvised explosive devices.

The webinar will address:

Trends in terrorism and homegrown violent extremists

How federal agencies are responding to threats

Different types of devices used

What to do if a suspected device is found

For those interested in registering for the webinar, visit http://bit.ly/backpackorbomb. A recording of the webinar will be made available for all registrants who aren't able to attend.

-----------------------

SOURCE Group Publishing