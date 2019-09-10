Community

Annual JDRF One Walk, Upstate on September 14th aims to raise close to $200,000 for Type 1 Diabetes Research

On Saturday, September 14 the JDRF Greater Western Carolinas Chapter kicks off its 21st annual JDRF One Walk at BMW Performance Center. Aiming to raise more than $195,000 to help fund critically needed type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, the event, organized by JDRF Greater Western Carolinas volunteers, is expected to attract around 1,000 supporters, including teams representing local businesses, families, schools and other organizations. The event is one of approximately 160 JDRF One Walks nationwide that bring together hundreds of thousands of people each year who share JDRF’s vision to create a world without T1D.

“Each year more than 40,000 people are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in the United States,” explains Jamie Hayes, Executive Director of the chapter. “We are thankful for the City of Greer, our volunteers, donors and local sponsors like Polydeck and BMW Driving School for their continued support. Every participant and supporter of the JDRF One Walk helps us fund critical research that can lead to scientific breakthroughs and ultimately a cure.”

JDRF encourages people of all ages driven to support a great cause to participate in JDRF One Walk and enjoy a day of family-friendly fun, with bouncy houses, kids activities, DJ Paul Hoke, and author Matt Pelicano. Matt Pelicano will be doing a signing of his book Tabouli, as well as selling them with proceeds benefitting JDRF. Pre-registration is recommended and on-site check-in begins at 8:00 AM. The entire JDRF One Walk will be approximately 2 miles long.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic, life-threatening autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults at any age. In type 1 diabetes, the body's immune system destroys the cells that release insulin, eventually eliminating insulin production from the body. T1D requires rigorous 24/7 monitoring of blood glucose levels to avoid devastating complications. T1D onset is sudden and unpreventable, and it is unrelated to diet or lifestyle.

JDRF One Walk is the largest and most powerful peer-to-peer fundraising program in the world for T1D. It is comprised of a community that is dedicated to supporting the millions of people living with T1D each and every day. Whether they have a direct connection to the disease or not, everyone who joins JDRF One Walk is united and passionate about showing their support in accelerating life-changing breakthroughs that get us closer to a cure and providing hope to those affected by T1D.

“Not only am I the Family Team Chair for this impactful event, but I am the mother of a son with type 1 diabetes who has lived with this chronic disease 24/7 for the past 4 years. I know all too personally how an event of this magnitude can truly impact the lives of those with type 1 in our community in a positive way”, stated Renee Kuehl, Family Team Chair for the Upstate Walk.

JDRF gratefully acknowledges its local corporate partners for JDRF One Walk, Upstate, including Polydeck, BMW Driving School, Prisma Health, Dave Edwards Toyota, Eberspaecher, Gestamp, BMW Manufacturing, Fluor, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare, and Ford.