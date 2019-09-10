Community

Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards More Than $62,000 in Grants For Youth Literacy Initiatives in South Carolina

Youth literacy grants aim to support literacy programs for a successful 2019-2020 academic year

Goodlettsville, Tennessee — Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $62,000 for youth literacy grants in South Carolina that work to help students and educators reach their literacy goals throughout the academic year. These funds are aimed at supporting youth literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves. The grants awarded to South Carolina organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 7,500 students.

“Each fall, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation proudly provides financial support to schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations that help students and teachers as they head back to the classroom,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Whether it is providing books and technology or enhancing reading programs, today’s grants will help students reach their full potential through targeted literacy initiatives that impact the communities Dollar General serves.”

Statewide grants are part of more than $2.8 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded this morning. Recipients of today’s grant announcements plan to use Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds to help students learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam or learn English. South Carolina recipients are listed below and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org.





Organization City County Grant Amount Awendaw Regional Training Center Awendaw Charleston $4,000.00 Bamberg Ehrhardt Middle School Bamberg Bamberg $3,500.00 Bluffton Elementary School Bluffton Beaufort $3,000.00 Presbyterian College Clinton Laurens $3,000.00 United Way of the Midlands Columbia Richland $3,000.00 Lucy T. Davis Elementary School Florence Florence $3,986.00 AMIkids Georgetown Georgetown Georgetown $3,000.00 Berea High School Greenville Greenville $3,000.00 Neighborhood Outreach Connection Hilton Head Island Beaufort $3,000.00 Jonesville Elementary MIddle School Jonesville Union $3,937.00 Pleasant Hill Elementary School Lexington Lexington $4,000.00 Waterway Elementary Little River Horry $2,900.00 Freedom Readers, Inc. Myrtle Beach Horry $3,000.00 ARMS & EXCEL Academies Morningside Middle School N. Charleston Charleston $3,000.00 AMIkids Sand Hills Patrick Chesterfield $3,000.00 Beaufort-Jasper YMCA of the Lowcountry Port Royal Beaufort $2,500.00 Richmond Drive Elementary Rock Hill York $2,000.00 Keowee Elementary School Seneca Oconee $2,000.00 S.C. School for the Deaf and the Blind/Walker Foundation Spartanburg Spartanburg $2,500.00 West View Elementary School Spartanburg Spartanburg $2,500.00 Beech Hill Elementary School Summerville Dorchester $2,000.00

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards grants each year to organizations located within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to further adult, summer, family and youth literacy and education initiatives in the communities that Dollar General calls home. Applications for the 2020 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle will be available on January 2, 2020.

To date, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $172 million in grants to schools, libraries and literacy organizations as part of its commitment to improve literacy skills for individuals of all ages. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation was created in 1993 to honor Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, who was functionally illiterate and never completed a formal education.

Over the past 26 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has directly impacted more than 11 million individuals’ lives by investing in programs that have helped individuals take their first steps toward learning to read, learning English, or completing their high school equivalency.

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $172 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 20-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 15,836 stores in 44 states as of August 2, 2019. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.