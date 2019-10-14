Community

Ocotober 24th Luncheon Guest Speaker

Ray Moore, Jr., has served as a campaign consultant or staff member for several major political campaigns, including former Vice President Dan Quayle's first Senate race in 1980 and former Congressman Mark Siljander's first Congressional race in 1981.

A South Carolina native, Ray is a graduate of The Citadel with a B.A. in political science and graduated from Grace Theological Seminary cum laude with a M.Div. (Master of Divinity) in 1974 and with a Th.M. (Master of Theology) in 1979. He served nineteen years as an Army Reserve Chaplain, retiring as Lt. Colonel in 1999. He was awarded the Bronze Star for service in Gulf War I.

Currently, Ray is the Director of the Exodus Mandate Project and author of Let My Children Go and is the Executive Producer of the 2011 award-winning film, IndoctriNation (Gunn Films). He is a script writer and Executive Producer of the July 2015 released film, "Escaping Common Core: Setting Our Children Free” (Cutting Edge Films).