Community

New CEO to Lead Miracle Hill Ministries

Duerk family - Ryan, Lauren, Lincoln, Rowan

I’m pleased to announce that Ryan Duerk will begin serving as Miracle Hill’s new President/CEO beginning January 1, 2020.

The Board, with the help of Find Great People, conducted an extensive months-long search for a new CEO, considering seven critical qualities of leadership. After assessing many interested individuals, the Board interviewed four qualified candidates, one internal (Ryan Duerk, VP of Adult Ministries) and three who were in leadership roles in other Christian ministries.

One of the best ways to ensure that Miracle Hill keeps its commitment to Jesus Christ and the ministry’s core values is to develop existing staff into leaders, and many of our leadership positions are filled from within.



Ryan has faithfully provided the light of God’s love at Miracle Hill while steadily taking on responsibility. As a counselor for the Overcomers program, Ryan began and completed a bachelor’s degree. Soon after becoming Director of MHM’s Overcomers Center, Ryan completed an MBA, increasing his leadership skills and learning to equip other staff to serve effectively.

Soon he was asked to oversee all our adult ministry programs, and he has served in that role for almost three years. He also currently serves as the Chair of the Greenville Homeless Alliance, a position that brings multiple community partners together to work for solutions to homelessness in the Upstate.

Ryan is passionate about serving the hurting and broken because of his own experience with homelessness and addiction. He personally experienced God's grace and healing when he came to the Greenville Rescue Mission as a guest in 2003. As he received the help he needed, he quickly began pouring God’s love into other guests seeking help.

In the next few months, we’ll introduce Ryan to as many friends of the ministry as possible as we plan for the transition. In my new role as Past President and Ministry Advisor, I’m available as long as needed to help give Ryan a strong start. When less needed, I’ll focus on starting and strengthening rescue missions in the Carolinas and Georgia and consulting with other ministry boards.

I’m especially grateful to all of you who give so generously. Thank you for making the work of the Lord possible at Miracle Hill. I hope you will continue to support and pray for the ministry and for Ryan and his family as they make this transition.

