Pro-life Charity Offers $3000 to Women to Not Abort Their Child

ERIE, Penn.-- The following is submitted by Mrs. Laura Merriott, President, Save Unborn Life:

What would you pay to save an unborn baby from abortion? We invite you to join Save Unborn Life, we offer abortion-minded women who say they will abort because they cannot afford the child, a sum of $3000 to choose life for their baby. We have saved over 100 unborn babies!

Please go to saveunbornlife.org and watch the video on how we convinced a mom to leave a Planned Parenthood with the offer, and choose life for her child. We believe there is no better use of money than to save a human life, AND to save the mother from the regret of ending her baby's life!

We welcome an interview with other programs to spread the information with other pro-life citizens. Call @ 814 835-0249 to get the details on how a donor can help save a human life.

We are granted in the Declaration of Independence the rights to LIFE, liberty and pursuit of happiness, we hope you join us to help these innocent babies, and grant them their one chance at life.

GOD BLESS US EVERYONE!