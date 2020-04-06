Community

Survivor Recounts Slavery

In 2018, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were about 23,000 human trafficking survivors in the United States. 65% of these victims were women and one in five were children.

In light of these statistics, we sat down with Kelly and Courtney Litvak of Childproof America on Engage with Eagle Forum, Eagle Forum’s weekly podcast. Childproof America is an organization equipping families with the tools and knowledge they need to identify sexual predators and help prevent human and sexual trafficking.

Kelly and Courtney use their encounter with trafficking to educate and help other victims and their families. They have an inspiring story of redemption and grace that makes real the threat of trafficking to not just women, but also children and men. We encourage you to listen and share with your network.

On the federal and state levels, a lot of work has been done to raise awareness of trafficking and child exploitation, with the President’s Administration taking a large role in this effort. On January 31, 2020 President Trump announced an executive order amplifying the Administration’s role in protecting individuals and preventing trafficking. Earlier in his term, the President signed into law the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017, which holds websites accountable to knowingly facilitating sex trafficking.

While anything not related to the Coronavirus has seemingly been put on hold in Congress, Eagle Forum will continue to monitor the state of human and sex trafficking at both the Federal and State level. We will keep you abreast of any new developments.

You can find the latest episodes of Engage with Eagle Forum at www.engagewitheagleforum.com or on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify.