COVID-19 Financial Survival Guide - Crown Financial Offers Free Resources to Help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- With the COVID-19 global pandemic shutting down economies, spiking unemployment and slashing incomes, Crown Financial Ministries is offering free resources for effectively managing personal finances in a time of crisis.

"In these uncertain times, it's all too easy to make rash choices with your money or to have financial hardship forced upon you," said Chuck Bentley, CEO of Crown. "There are principles of personal finance and stewardship that are effective no matter the circumstances. And we're making them available free to anyone who wants them."

Access Free Financial Resources

For 40 years, Crown Financial Ministries has helped individuals, small groups, organizations, businesses and churches to learn and apply God's principles for stewardship and life. Through online resources, financial mentors and career consultants, Crown offers biblically based help for finances, careers and relationships.

The free financial resources include:

5 Steps for Starting a Crisis Budget

Needs vs. Wants vs. Desires During the Coronavirus

Ways to Give During Social Distancing

7 Steps to Prepare Your Finances for COVID-19's Economic Impact

The guide to budgeting in times of financial crisis is built around a five-step plan leading individuals to identify available monthly income, prioritize spending and identify short- and long-term areas of savings.

"The needs worksheet helps you prioritize your needs, wants and desires," Bentley said. "For example, you might want to buy clothes for your child at a nice department store. But in time of crisis, you can meet that need at a discount or thrift store."

The guide to giving outlines many ways to continue contributing that don't require money but will make a difference in times of social distancing.

Bentley has also written a new e-book with seven practical steps to help people prepare now for the economic fallout of COVID-19.

"You might have lost a job, suffered income reduction, watched retirement shrink or are just frightened," Bentley said. "I encourage you to take heart and take good advice. God's principles for stewardship of your resources - time, talent and money - are effective for everyone in good times and bad."

About Crown Financial Ministries

Crown Financial Ministries is the world's largest Christian financial ministry and for 40 years has shared God's principles of stewardship and life. Founded by Larry Burkett and led by CEO Chuck Bentley, Crown works through online resources, financial mentors and career consultants to help individuals, small groups, organizations, businesses and churches learn and apply biblically based help for finances, careers and relationships.