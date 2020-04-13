Community

In a Time of Social-Distancing, Virtually Serving Others Becomes More Essential Than Ever

American Heritage Girls Across the Country Virtually Join Together in Acts of Service Amid COVID-19

CINCINNATI -- While an abundance of events and activities have been canceled and communities are being asked to stay home amid the rapid-spreading COVID-19, for members of American Heritage Girls (AHG), serving others is still on the calendar. Adapting to their new 'normal' across the country, members of American Heritage Girls, a faith-based scouting-type alternative, are creatively using their gifts and talents to serve those in their communities while social distancing.

"The many ways AHG Members, near and far, are giving of their time and talent to serve others during a time of isolation and uncertainty, is a testament to the power of what American Heritage Girls is all about - faith, service, and fun." Said Patti Garibay, AHG's Founder & Executive Director. "Most importantly, we are serving others by praying for our world each day as we all get through this time together."

An AHG Troop in Louisiana is creating care packages for local nurses and doctors, and an AHG family in Texas is sewing hundreds of masks for frontline workers. An AHG family in South Carolina is grocery shopping for others who can't get to stores, and an Illinois Troop is making cards for nursing home residents.

"Troop SC8611 is sewing buttons on headbands for healthcare professionals for four local hospitals," Said Heather Hill, Troop Coordinator, "We are blessed that we can serve in our community."

Many AHG Troops are continuing to meet virtually, working on badges at home, and are sharing service project ideas.

American Heritage Girls is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community, and country. Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG has grown from ten Troops and 100 members to over 52,000 members across 15 countries and 50 states. Girl Members participate in Badge Programs, service projects, leadership opportunities, and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement.

Follow AHG on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.