Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution Launches National Campaign #BanChemicalAbortions and #ProLifeProGreen

WASHINGTON -- It is critical for the pro-life community to address the growing issue of chemical abortions as they now account for 54% of all abortions – up from 39% in 2017.

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, states;

"Our goal is to end chemical abortions through public engagement, education, life-affirming public policy, and legislation. The pro-life community, and all who embrace human rights, must passionately stand against this barbaric practice which kills innocent children, harms women and damages our environment."

Stanton's National Campaign of #BanChemicalAbortions will include: