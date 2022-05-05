Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution Launches National Campaign #BanChemicalAbortions and #ProLifeProGreen

WASHINGTON -- It is critical for the pro-life community to address the growing issue of chemical abortions as they now account for 54% of all abortions – up from 39% in 2017.
Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.
Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, states;
"Our goal is to end chemical abortions through public engagement, education, life-affirming public policy, and legislation. The pro-life community, and all who embrace human rights, must passionately stand against this barbaric practice which kills innocent children, harms women and damages our environment."
Stanton's National Campaign of #BanChemicalAbortions will include:
- Ensuring all states with trigger laws in place to ban abortions when Roe v. Wade is overturned will treat chemical abortions in the same way as surgical abortions.
- Draft model legislation for states to ban chemical abortions.
- Organize public rallies and demonstrations across the country calling for a ban of chemical abortions.
- Work with legislators on environmental laws to prevent children who have been killed through chemical abortions from being flushed into local sewage and drainage systems.
- Provide educational materials for pro-life organizations and churches regarding the harmful effects of chemical abortions.
- Work with federal, state and local pro-life politicians on detailed public statements regarding banning chemical abortions.