Community

Just Say Something Holds Mother’s Day Honey Baked Ham Fundraiser!

Just Say Something is holding an online, Honey Baked Ham Mother’s Day Fundraiser to “Celebrate Moms and Family” sitting down to eat dinner together. This fundraiser is a delicious way to honor your mom while supporting Just Say Something’s Youth Impact Sports program, which engages youth in sports while teaching them important substance use prevention and other life skills to keep them safe, healthy, and substance-free.



How can you help? Simply visit Honey Baked Ham Gift Card Fundraising to purchase a Honey Baked Ham e-card or gift card and use it to buy a Honey Baked Ham for Mother’s Day family dinner! Or buy an e-card or gift card to send to a family member or friend in need!





CLICK HERE to buy a Honey Baked Ham e-card or gift card online for yourself or a family member/friend! 20% of every Honey Baked Ham purchase will help mentor and inspire vulnerable youth in our community.

For more information, contact Phil Clark at (864) 467-4099 or visit https://justsaysomethingsc.org/honey-baked-ham. Thank you for supporting substance-free youth, families, and communities in Greenville County!



Don’t forget to follow us on our Facebook and other social media sites to learn about our future events and to see all the work we do in the community! #HoneyBakedHam #CelebrateMoms #CelebrateFamily #SpringTime #FamilyDinner #Fundraiser #Donate #SavingKidsSavingLives #StartTalking #ConversationStarter #JustSaySomething #YouthImpactSports #SubstancePrevention #LifeSkills #Leadership #NutureYourKids #SupportDrugFreeYouth



--------------------------

About Just Say Something

Just Say Something is a non-profit, 501(c)3 community organization founded in 1984 whose mission is to encourage youth, parents, and communities to have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and other risky behavior. For more information, call 864.467.4099 or visit our website at https://justsaysomethingsc.org.