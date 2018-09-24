Education

Greenville Technical Charter High School Enrollment Lottery Opens October 1st

Greenville Technical Charter High School’s lottery for openings in the 2019-2020 academic year will begin October 1st. An information session about the school will be held this Monday, September 24th, at 6:00 pm in the Bob Bayne Auditorium located at 506 S. Pleasantburg Drive in Building 120.

GTCHS is a public charter high school that offers students the opportunity to begin taking college courses in their sophomore year for minimal fees. Because it is located on a college campus, GTCHS students are able to take advantage of a wide variety of college classes. Last year, 7 seniors earned an Associate’s Degree as well as their high school diploma.

High school classes offer a smaller learning environment, with class sizes capped at 25 students and a 16:1 student/teacher ratio overall. Additional support is also provided through teacher office hours, an advisory program, and strong college/career readiness program so all students receive personalized support. With a thriving fine arts program and an abundance of clubs and sports, GTCHS is an excellent choice for a rigorous and supportive high school experience.

Since GTCHS is a public charter school, all students are welcome. There is currently more interest than slots available so any student in South Carolina may enter their name in the lottery. Anyone interested in learning more about the school and the lottery process is invited to attend the information session this Monday night. You can also visit gtchs.org.