Education

Washington Center Students Experiment With Weather Science

Washington Center students Janhavi Math and David Ugrimov assist in creating rain clouds. The students enjoyed seeing the cause and effect of clouds producing rain through the science experiment.

Students in Mary Grace Orr’s Washington Center class are working their way through the alphabet each week. An intense study of the letter is done through literacy activities, science activities, cooking projects, and sensory activities. This week, the students are studying the letter C. The students have read “C” stories, hunted for “C” manipulatives, practiced tracing the letter C, completed a sensory activity using cotton, and cooked chocolate chip cookies. For this week’s science lesson, the students read “Little Cloud” by Eric Carle and made their very own rain clouds using water, shaving cream, and blue food coloring. Along with identifying that the word cloud begins with the letter C, the students were able to see the process of what happens when clouds are full of water.