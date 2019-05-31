Education

The Annual Community Day at Washington Center

During a recent school-wide Community Day event, Washington Center students had the opportunity to experience a variety of activities through local service providers. Following classroom instruction about Community Helpers, representatives came to the campus to offer first-hand experiences. The Greenville City Police K9 Unit, Swamp Rabbit Hockey team, construction equipment operators and firefighters were on hand to demonstrate their occupation. The success of bringing the community to the students has made Community Day an annual event at Washington Center.