Education

NGU Athletics Wins Conference Carolinas’ Ultimate Award

From left: Dean of the College of Wellness & Sport Professions Dr. Jeff Briggs, NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., Associate Athletic Director/Athletic Giving Micah Sepko, and Athletic Director Jan McDonald.

Tigerville, SC - In conjunction with the Conference Carolinas spring meetings May 20-21, the Conference presented their 2018-19 End of the Year Awards. The awards presented were the Allan Sharp Award, Joby Hawn Cup, Messick Sportsmanship Award, and newly-created Body, Mind & Soul Award.

North Greenville University (NGU) has been named the inaugural winner of the Body, Mind & Soul Award. The award will be given each year to the conference institution with the best average rankings in the Hawn Cup, Allan Sharp, and Messick awards.

“At North Greenville, we seek to produce transformational leaders who are well-balanced in their academic, somatic, and spiritual lives. We also seek to integrate athletics into the mainstream of the university, seeing no conflict between academics and athletics, said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “This award affirms our work, showing that our scholar-athletes are as a group reflecting well not only on the university but on the One Whom the university ultimately serves.”

The Allan Sharp award goes to the institution with the highest graduation rate among athletes of conference-sponsored teams. NGU finished second with an 82% graduation rate. The university finished fourth for the Hawn Cup award which shows the highest rating of excellence in conference-sponsored sports and second in the Messick Sportsmanship Award rankings which is won by the institution that shows the highest degree of sportsmanship and takes into account the number of individual sport Messick Awards won during the season.

The Body, Mind & Soul Award is the ultimate comprehensive conference award recognizing the member with the best average ranking when combining the Hawn Cup, Allan Sharp and Messick awards.

“I am extremely proud of our student-athletes and our coaches on their accomplishments this year. This is the ultimate award to win in Conference Carolinas,” said NGU Athletic Director Jan McDonald. “North Greenville continues to provide opportunities for our student-athletes to be successful on and off the field and on behalf of our coaches and athletic staff we are very thankful. Conference Carolinas is a great conference, and we are proud to be a member.”

Conference Carolinas is an NCAA Division II athletics conference made up of 11 teams from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. These institutions consist of: Barton College, Belmont Abbey College, Converse College, Emmanuel College, Erskine College, King University, Lees-McRae College, Limestone College, University of Mount Olive, North Greenville University, and Southern Wesleyan University.