Education

NGU Awards

Haley Burton from Travelers Rest was presented the Cline School of Music Outstanding Senior in Music Award at a recent annual awards ceremony held on the North Greenville University campus. The award, chosen by the Cline School of Music faculty, is given to a senior music major who achieves the highest level of performance and academic excellence and maintains a GPA of 3.5 or better.
Haley Burton from Travelers Rest was presented the Cline School of Music Outstanding Senior in Music Award at a recent annual awards ceremony held on the North Greenville University campus. The award, chosen by the Cline School of Music faculty, is given to a senior music major who achieves the highest level of performance and academic excellence and maintains a GPA of 3.5 or better.
The Zach Bishop Ars Excellentia Award at North Greenville University is given to an outstanding senior in the art department who displays the spiritual, artistic, and academic skills of an exemplary Christian artist. The award was named in memory of Zach Bishop, a former NGU art student who would have graduated in 2012 from NGU’s studio art program. Bishop died in 2011 from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS type IV) which is a genetic disorder that affects the collagen found in human connective tissue. This year’s Zach Bishop Ars Excellentia Award was presented to Jordan Hurley from Taylors.
The Zach Bishop Ars Excellentia Award at North Greenville University is given to an outstanding senior in the art department who displays the spiritual, artistic, and academic skills of an exemplary Christian artist. The award was named in memory of Zach Bishop, a former NGU art student who would have graduated in 2012 from NGU’s studio art program. Bishop died in 2011 from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS type IV) which is a genetic disorder that affects the collagen found in human connective tissue. This year’s Zach Bishop Ars Excellentia Award was presented to Jordan Hurley from Taylors.
Hits: 17
You are not authorised to post comments.

Comments powered by CComment

0
0
0
s2smodern
Mike Scruggs