BJU Presents Panosian and the Providence of His Story

Bob Jones University will present Panosian and the Providence of His Story Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.

The multifaceted program combines the personal story of longtime BJU history professor Dr. Edward Panosian, whose family was forced to flee the Armenian Genocide (1915-1920), with the vocal artistry of Mariam Matossian, a local singer-songwriter with Armenian roots. Matossian will be accompanied by a small band of musicians playing traditional Armenian instruments and the BJU Symphony Orchestra.

The recent publication of the biography Panosian: A Story of God’s Gracious Providence by BJU graduate Chris Anderson was the impetus for the idea of a fine arts event designed to honor Dr. Panosian and share the lessons of the Armenian Genocide with a new generation. The book traces Dr. Panosian’s parent’s harrowing journey to America. In 1948, Panosian arrived at BJU as a freshman. He later joined the faculty and retired from teaching in 2004.

“It was clear at that moment that this was something we needed to share with our community,” said Dr. Michael Moore, chair of the Division of Music. “And though this is so much bigger than a BJU story, we know our alumni will be grateful that we are highlighting Dr. Panosian through this program during our annual Homecoming Concert this year.”

Directed by Dr. Paul Radford, Division of Communication faculty, and conducted by Dr. Moore, the concert will interweave musical selections with video elements and storytelling.

“I’m thrilled to lend my voice to this effort,” said Matossian. “My dream has always been to share the story of my culture with as many people who want to listen. And as I pass on this music, these stories to others, I hope that people will be as enriched as I have been.”

Both Dr. Panosian and author Chris Anderson will be available for a book signing following the concert.

Ticket prices are $19 for adults. Tickets are available at Programs and Productions Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. or by calling (864) 770-1372.