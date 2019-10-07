Education

Friends, Family, and Football Highlight NGU’s Homecoming Celebration

NGU welcomes alumni, students, friends and fans to campus

Tigerville, SC (September 30, 2019) North Greenville University’s annual Homecoming celebration returns to the Tigerville Campus on Friday, Oct. 25. A full weekend of festivities will be headlined by NGU’s football game against Valdosta State in Melvin and Dollie Younts Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. Game tickets are available two hours before kickoff at the ticket booth located in front of the stadium.

While the NGU-Valdosta State game is the centerpiece of the Homecoming schedule, a full slate of activities over the weekend will provide students, alumni, and college groups with many opportunities to enjoy the occasion.

On Friday evening, Oct. 25, the North Greenville University Alumni Association will host the Official Homecoming Weekend Kick-Off Party from 6 to 8 p.m. at Top Golf Greenville located at 201 Clifton Court in Greenville. Join fellow alumni at the all-new Greenville attraction for an evening of food, fun, and networking. The entry fee will include two hours of unlimited Top Golf play and Top Golf’s All-American menu.

Following the Kick-Off Party, an ice-cream social and graduate school tour will take place at the AfterParty from 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Join us at the T. Walter Brashier Graduate School located at the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer for an ice cream social and tour ice cream social and tour. At this extended networking event, you will have an opportunity to learn more about our award-winning graduate school programs.

On Saturday, pregame festivities will take place all around campus, with two principal hubs of activity.

Spend the morning with the NGU First Family enjoying fresh pastries and coffee. While you are enjoying the visit, the Alumni Association will offer three 30-minute bus guided campus tours.

Later Saturday morning an Alumni Homecoming Brunch will be held in Hayes Ministry Center to honor and induct the class of 1969 in the university’s Half Century Club. Also, the 2019 Alumni Award winners will be honored.

Join alumni and current NGU students for a pregame Alumni Tailgate at 12:30 p.m. at the Athletic Complex. While we enjoy a Low Country Boil tailgate, you will join current NGU students and the 2019 Homecoming Court for a new tradition: The Homecoming Court Parade. Led by the Marching Crusader Band, the caravan of the homecoming court will proceed through the tailgate area on their way to Younts Stadium for the football game at 4 p.m.

Pre-Game Celebrations before kickoff will include a homecoming queen reunion where we will recognize all past homecoming queens as they help welcome a new queen into this special group. At halftime, we will enjoy the Marching Crusaders Band and introduce the 2019 Homecoming Court and crown the new 2019 Homecoming Queen.

“Each year, Homecoming draws the NGU family together to celebrate our university and why it’s so important in our lives,” said Director of Alumni Engagement Lamont Sullivan. “There is no better way to get this historic celebration underway than by joining thousands of alumni and fans at Homecoming.

HOMECOMING MAIN EVENTS

A full list of events on Friday and Saturday is available on the NGU Homecoming website.

Friday - October 25

The Official NGU Homecoming Weekend Kick-Off Party:

Topgolf Greenville

6 p.m. – 8 p.m

201 Clifton Court, Greenville, SC 29615

Join fellow alumni at the all-new Top Golf Greenville for an evening of food, fun, and networking. Includes two hours of unlimited Topgolf play and Topgolf’s All-American menu:

Heavy Appetizers

Chicken Tenders + Honey Mustard dipping sauce

Pulled Pork Sliders with secret BBQ mop sauce + House-Made Slaw

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Assorted Kettle Chips

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bites

Fountain Soda, Iced Tea, Coffee, and Water

Cost: $50.00 per person and includes a football game ticket. (an $80 value package). Topgolf bays can accommodate eight people. For $350 you can purchase a bay to ensure that you and your family/friends are seated together.

AfterParty

Ice-Cream Social and Graduate School Tour

8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

T. Walter Brashier Graduate School

405 Lancaster Ave, Greer, SC 29650

Join us at the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer for an Ice cream social and tour of the graduate school. At this extended networking event, you will have an opportunity to learn more about our award-winning graduate school programs.

Learn more about the T. Walter Brashier Graduate School

Saturday, October 26

Welcome Back to Campus!

Campus-wide Homecoming Celebrations:

Taste & Tour – President's Home

Spend the morning with the NGU First Family enjoying fresh pastries and coffee. While you are enjoying the visit, the Alumni Association will offer three 30-minute bus guided campus tours. Tours are first-come, first-serve.

8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Alumni Homecoming Brunch – Hayes Ministry Center

At this special event, the class of 1969 will be honored and inducted in the university Half Century Club, and the 2019 Alumni Award winners will be honored. This will be a special time of networking, memories, and a special message from President Fant.

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 per person

Alumni Tailgate – NGU Athletic Complex

Join alumni and current NGU students for a pregame tailgate party. While we tailgate, please join current NGU students and the 2019 Homecoming Court for a new tradition: The Homecoming Court Parade. Led by the Marching Crusader Band, the caravan of the homecoming court will proceed through the tailgate area on their way to Younts Stadium for the football game.

12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Low Country Boil

$10 per person. Kids are free.

Game Day – Younts Stadium

Kick-off 4 p.m.

Valdosta State vs. NGU

Tickets may be purchased at the stadium if you did not attend the Top Golf Kick-Off Party.

Pre-Game Celebrations:

Homecoming Queen Reunion: We will recognize all past homecoming queens as they help welcome a new queen into this special group.

2019 Homecoming Court – Crowning of 2019 Homecoming Queen

Marching Crusaders Band

Ticket Options:

Full Event Ticket: $75

(Includes: Top Golf, Alumni Brunch, and Alumni Tailgate)

Top Golf & Football Game Only: $50

Alumni Brunch/Luncheon Only: $15

Alumni Tailgate Only: $10

For more information and to register, visit ngu.edu/homecoming.