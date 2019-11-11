Education

NGU Homecoming Queen Crowned To Wrap Up Weekend

From left: NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr.; 2018 Homecoming Queen Allison Yeater; 2019 Homecoming Queen Abbey Blackwood; Abi Waters, second runner-up; and Josey Dorn, first runner-up announced at halftime of the Crusader’s homecoming game against Valdosta State.

Abbey Blackwood, interdisciplinary studies for psychology and media ministry major from Boiling Springs, was crowned queen for North Greenville University’s 2019 Homecoming on Saturday, October 26. NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., and 2018 Homecoming Queen Allison Yeater crowned Blackwood during halftime of the Crusaders’ football game against the No. 1 ranked Valdosta State Blazers.

Blackwood, who represented Baptist Collegiate Ministries, is the daughter of Mike and Kim Blackwood. Her father escorted her.

Josey Dorn was named the first runner-up. Dorn represented the College of Education and is a senior early childhood education major from West Columbia. She is the daughter of Stephen and Mary Dorn and was escorted by her father.

Abi Waters of Kannapolis, NC, was named second runner-up. She is a senior interdisciplinary studies for Christian studies and teaching English as a second language (TESOL) major and the daughter of Michael and Angela Waters. Her father escorted her.

The NGU homecoming queen is chosen annually by the student body in a campus-wide vote during homecoming week.

